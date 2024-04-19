Billy Foster presents personalized Leeds United FC shirts to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie, Billy Foster, once again displayed his love for Leeds United FC by gifting the team's personalized jerseys to the club's investors, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Foster, Thomas, and Spieth are in Harbour Town Golf Links of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina for the RBC Heritage. On Wednesday, April 17, Foster, who is an ardent fan of Leeds United, was photographed presenting the personalized shirts to Spieth and Thomas, who have recently invested in the EPL club.

The photographs were shared on X(formerly Twitter) by the club's official account.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth bought the shares in Leeds United last July when the San Francisco 49ers group took over the ownership of LeThe eds United. The 49ers have been shareholders in the Premier League club since May 2018.

How did Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas perform at the RBC Heritage?

Both Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas entered the RBC Heritage week after missing the cut at the Masters Tournament 2024, the first major of the season. In the opening round on Thursday, April 18, Thomas carded a 2-under 69 and was placed T26 by the end of the day.

Justin Thomas was heading for a great start with three birdies and no bogeys until the par 3, 14th, where he hit a double bogey. He recovered one stroke with a birdie on the immediate next hole but couldn't add another one for the day.

The fifteen-time PGA Tour winner hasn't won a title since the PGA Championship 2022. Last year, his streak of winning at least one event per season was broken, and he couldn't qualify for the FedEx Cup. This year, too, he has had mixed performances so far.

Spieth was placed at T38 after shooting 70 on Thursday. The opening round was a typical Spieth round as he fired four back-to-back birdies from holes 2 to 5 before ending up with three bogeys and no further birdies in the remaining holes. Similarly to Thomas, he is also eyeing his first win since RBC Heritage 2022. Last year, he failed to defend his title after losing to Fitzpatrick in the playoff.

For the Friday round, Thomas is grouped with Kevin Kisner, and the duo will tee off at 2 pm ET. Spieth is paired with Scottie Scheffler and will tee off at 1:30 pm ET.

After the first round, JT Poston is leading at Harbour Town after shooting 8-under 63. Seamus Power and Collin Morikawa were two stories back after shooting 65.

