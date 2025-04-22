Billy Horschel dubs weekend at RBC Heritage as ‘best weeks all year’ despite a disappointing finish

Billy Horschel finished outside the top 25 at the RBC Heritage. He shot eight under after a final-round 70. He was par or better for all four rounds, but he never really challenged for the title.

Despite that, this was a good weekend of golf for the veteran golfer. He may have finished tied for 27th, but he enjoyed himself while doing it at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

He said on X after:

"So close to my first hole-in-one of my career on the PGA Tour. Decent week of golf. Game is not far away. Keep grinding until my run comes. Thank you to RBC Heritage for a great week. One of the best weeks all year. Crowds were amazing this week. Maybe the biggest I’ve ever seen at this event."

Horschel provided a clip of his near ace. He sent a tee shot over the water and onto the green. It was about as perfect as a golfer can shoot it, as it bounced a few feet away and began rolling directly in line with the cup.

The only problem was that it was a little too strong. It bounced slightly off the pin and rolled a little bit away. It left an easy birdie putt, but if the pin had been removed, there's a very strong chance that Horschel, a 16-year veteran, would've had his first ace.

Billy Horschel details why golf is on top

Billy Horschel is admittedly very biased as a professional golfer, but he believes his sport is the best in the world. He cited this year's The Masters Tournament, which saw Rory McIlroy capture his first-ever green jacket, as evidence.

Billy Horschel said golf is the best sport (Image via Imagn)

The initial leaderboard heading into the final round seemed to indicate that it was going to be either McIlroy (-12 through 54 holes) or Bryson DeChambeau (-10 through 54) for the win. Those two were paired together.

That didn't end up happening, as it became more wide open and ended in a playoff not involving DeChambeau but McIlroy and Justin Rose. Horschel said on X:

"This Masters should have been a two-horse race, but it turned into being one of the most entertaining Masters of recent years. Fans are living and dying on every shot that their player is hitting. This is why the game of golf is better than every other sport."

As the lead that McIlroy built, once five strokes, shrunk, everyone in range on the leaderboard suddenly had a chance, and the fans, in Horschel's eyes, were thrilled by that. It led to an exciting tournament that Billy Horschel thinks is unmatched in pro sports.

