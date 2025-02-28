Billy Horschel reveals intriguing detail about his alligator incident at Cognizant Classic - "Didn't think about it"

Billy Horschel grabbed the people's attention at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. The American golfer had a strange encounter with an alligator during the opening round of the PGA Tour event.

An alligator appeared on the PGA National's The Champion Course on Thursday, February 27, and surprisingly Horschel chased it back to the water with the help of his golf club.

During the press conference of the 2025 Cognizant Classic after the opening round, Billy Horschel opened up about his brave act. A reporter asked him about the club he used to chase the alligator. In response, Horschel said (via ASAP Sports):

"I had a 60, and I didn't think about it, but the good thing I did grab a 60 because I've got two extra ones in the locker so if that one did become unavailable, I had two more in the locker."

Horschel also acknowledged that he was not "afraid of gators." He said:

"I'm not afraid of gators. Listen, as I tell most people, I said, they're more afraid of you. The majority of the time they're only going to come after you during mating season where they're a little aggressive and then if you're around their nest when they've got some eggs."

"The majority of the time, they're fine. I grew up with my dad grabbing their tail when they're on the side of the bank and shooing them back in the water. I never touched a tail with my hand but I've done it with a club. Not that big of a deal," he added.

Meanwhile, Billy Horschel had a decent start to his game at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. He played the opening round of 66 and tied for 16th place. Meanwhile, Jake Knapp took the lead in the game at 12-under.

Paige Spiranac praises Billy Horschel following the alligator incident

Horschel's brave act of chasing the alligator at the 2025 Cognizant Classic has grabbed people's attention, and golf influencer Paige Spiranac reacted to it. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Spiranac shared a video of the PGA Tour pro chasing the alligator back to the water. Along with the clip, she wrote:

"The best part is the jog after to keep pace of play. Legend."

Billy Horschel started his game at the 2025 Cognizant Classic on the tenth hole with a birdie. He carded two birdies on the front nine and two birdies, an eagle, and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 5-under 66.

He was tied for 16th following the opening round. It's a regular PGA Tour event of four rounds. The tournament will conclude with its finale on Sunday, March 2.

