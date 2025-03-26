Billy Horschel’s clutch 17-footer earns Atlanta Drive the TGL title in thrilling finale

Billy Horschel helped Atlanta Drive win the first-ever TGL title in a thrilling finale. He held his nerve to make the clutch putt and earn the hammer bonus, which proved to be the winning point for the team.

On Tuesday, March 25, Horschel entered the second match of the Final series with a lead alongside Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay. All they needed was a win to lift the title, but New York GC didn't make it easy for them. They won three points in the first ten holes, and it was an uphill task for Atlanta to make a recovery.

However, Atlanta Drive won back-to-back 12th and 13th holes and now needed two points in two holes to turn the match's fate. On the 14th hole, they threw a hammer as Billy Horschel's tee shot landed on the green, while Fowler's landed in the sand bunker near the green.

While Fowler failed to chip the ball in from the sand, Billy Horschel made a precise putt from 17 feet. As the ball went in, he went wild along with the whole crowd present at the SoFi Center. This proved to be the winning point for team Atlanta as the 15th hole ended in a tie.

How did Billy Horschel's team perform in the TGL Final, Match 2? Hole-by-hole scorecard explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole scorecard of the TGL Final, Match 2:

Triples

Hole 1: Tied (Tied 0-0)

Tied (Tied 0-0) Hole 2: Tied (Tied 0-0)

Tied (Tied 0-0) Hole 3: Tied (Tied 0-0)

Tied (Tied 0-0) Hole 4: Tied (Tied 0-0)

Tied (Tied 0-0) Hole 5: Tied (Tied 0-0)

Tied (Tied 0-0) Hole 6: Tied (Tied 0-0)

Tied (Tied 0-0) Hole 7: New York GC wins hole ( New York GC 1-0 Atlanta Drive GC )

wins hole ( ) Hole 8: New York GC wins hole ( New York GC 2-0 Atlanta Drive GC )

wins hole ( ) Hole 9: Tied (New York GC 2-0 Atlanta Drive GC)

Singles

Hole 10: New York GC wins hole ( New York GC 3-0 Atlanta Drive GC )

wins hole ( ) Hole 11: Tied ( New York GC 3-0 Atlanta Drive GC )

Tied ( ) Hole 12: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole ( New York GC 3-1 Atlanta Drive GC )

wins hole ( ) Hole 13: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole ( New York GC 3-2 Atlanta Drive GC )

wins hole ( ) Hole 14: Atlanta Drive GC wins hole ( Hammer Bonus ) ( New York GC 3-4 Atlanta Drive GC )

wins hole ( ) ( ) Hole 15: Tied (New York GC 3-4 Atlanta Drive GC)

