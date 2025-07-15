Billy Horschel says he is a ‘fan’ of ex-convict who qualified for The Open 2025

PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel is looking forward to seeing the former gang member Ryan Peake at the 2025 Open Championship. The final major of the year is around the corner, with its first round scheduled to start on Thursday, July 17.

Ahead of the tournament, Horschel shared a post about Peake on X, saying that he "heard a few things about him" when he qualified for the major and is looking forward to seeing him play this week at the Open. The PGA Tour pro wrote:

"This Ryan Peake story on Live from The Open is unreal. Heard a few things about him when he qualified for @TheOpen but to find out more details and see the transformation he has made in his life is a remarkable story. Count me as a fan and hoping he has a great week at The Open."

Ryan Peake started playing golf at a very young age and represented Australia in the junior competitions. He played alongside Cameron Smith and was coached by Ritchie Smith.

Peake tried to earn the PGA Tour card through Q School but failed. He later joined the Australian biker gang, The Rebels. Per Golf Monthly, he was arrested for attacking a man with his other gang members in 2014 and was sentenced to five years in jail. He was released from prison in 2019 and again started his golf journey.

Peake turned pro in 2022 and played on mini tours at the Australian Open. In 2023, he earned a partial status to play on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He won the 2025 New Zealand Open, which helped to earn a spot at The Open Championship.

A look into Billy Horschel's performance in 2025

Billy Horschel' (Image Source: Imagn)

Billy Horschel started his campaign this season at the Sentry, where he settled in 51st position. However, after a good start, he missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii and then recorded a good T21 finish at the American Express. He last competed at the RBC Heritage and finished in T27.

Here is the result of the tournaments Billy Horschel played in 2025:

The Sentry: 51 (72, 69, 69, 72)

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT (71, 67)

The American Express: T21 (66, 68, 67, 72)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9 (72, 65, 70, 66)

WM Phoenix Open: CUT (71, 72)

The Genesis Invitational: CUT (75, 74)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T25 (66, 70, 67, 70)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT (79, 74)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T42 (67, 71, 77, 73)

Valspar Championship: T4 (69, 71, 69, 67)

Masters Tournament: CUT (77, 72)

RBC Heritage: T27 (71, 66, 69, 70)

