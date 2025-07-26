Billy Horschel shows love to 42-yo Deaf golfer after narrow miss on Korn Ferry Tour: "Love it whenever I’m around him"

Billy Horschel was full of praise for Kevin Hall, who narrowly missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's NV5 Invitational 2025. The 42-year-old Deaf golfer missed the cut at The Glen Club by just one stroke.On Friday, July 26, Hall carded an even-par 71 in the second round of the NV5 Invitational to finish at 6-under after two rounds. Following the 36-hole action, the cutline was set at 7-under, and his birdie on the 18th wasn’t quite enough.Following Hall’s narrow heartbreak, Billy Horschel shared a few encouraging words for the 42-year-old.&quot;Kevin is an awesome guy with the best attitude and personality that I’ve ever met! Love it whenever I’m around him,&quot; he wrote on X.Speaking about his journey, Hall shared that communication has been his biggest challenge.&quot;But I'm good at lip reading,&quot; he added. &quot;And a lot of people I've known since I was young understand my voice. And I have my phone. I can use Aira ASL to connect with a sign language interpreter on demand. That helps me communicate with people, too. So I have a lot of tools at the ready for communication.&quot;He added that it meant a lot to him to be able to inspire others, as not everyone is in that position.&quot;So I take that role very seriously. It's a very special role to me. And I think that if you're in that position, to influence and inspire, that means you're doing great.&quot;Is Billy Horschel playing at the 3M Open 2025?Billy Horschel isn’t playing at the 3M Open 2025, the ongoing tournament on the PGA Tour. The star golfer announced a couple of months ago that he was undergoing right hip surgery, which would keep him out of contention for the remainder of the season.&quot;It’s an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar but this is a preventative measure,&quot; he wrote. &quot;I’m already itching to start rehab, get back to practicing and I look forward to returning to the course sometime around late summer/early fall.Billy Horschel played 12 events this season, making seven cuts, including just two top-10 finishes. His last appearance came at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 27th.Here's a look at Horschel's performance this season:The Sentry: 51Sony Open in Hawaii: CUTThe American Express: T21AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9WM Phoenix Open: CUTThe Genesis Invitational: CUTCognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T25Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUTTHE PLAYERS Championship: T42Valspar Championship: T4Masters Tournament: CUTRBC Heritage: T27