  • Billy Horschel shows love to 42-yo Deaf golfer after narrow miss on Korn Ferry Tour: "Love it whenever I’m around him"

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 26, 2025 05:28 GMT
PGA: RBC Heritage - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Billy Horschel (Image Source: Imagn)

Billy Horschel was full of praise for Kevin Hall, who narrowly missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's NV5 Invitational 2025. The 42-year-old Deaf golfer missed the cut at The Glen Club by just one stroke.

On Friday, July 26, Hall carded an even-par 71 in the second round of the NV5 Invitational to finish at 6-under after two rounds. Following the 36-hole action, the cutline was set at 7-under, and his birdie on the 18th wasn’t quite enough.

Following Hall’s narrow heartbreak, Billy Horschel shared a few encouraging words for the 42-year-old.

"Kevin is an awesome guy with the best attitude and personality that I’ve ever met! Love it whenever I’m around him," he wrote on X.
also-read-trending Trending
Speaking about his journey, Hall shared that communication has been his biggest challenge.

"But I'm good at lip reading," he added. "And a lot of people I've known since I was young understand my voice. And I have my phone. I can use Aira ASL to connect with a sign language interpreter on demand. That helps me communicate with people, too. So I have a lot of tools at the ready for communication."
He added that it meant a lot to him to be able to inspire others, as not everyone is in that position.

"So I take that role very seriously. It's a very special role to me. And I think that if you're in that position, to influence and inspire, that means you're doing great."

Is Billy Horschel playing at the 3M Open 2025?

Billy Horschel isn’t playing at the 3M Open 2025, the ongoing tournament on the PGA Tour. The star golfer announced a couple of months ago that he was undergoing right hip surgery, which would keep him out of contention for the remainder of the season.

"It’s an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar but this is a preventative measure," he wrote. "I’m already itching to start rehab, get back to practicing and I look forward to returning to the course sometime around late summer/early fall.

Billy Horschel played 12 events this season, making seven cuts, including just two top-10 finishes. His last appearance came at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 27th.

Here's a look at Horschel's performance this season:

  • The Sentry: 51
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT
  • The American Express: T21
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9
  • WM Phoenix Open: CUT
  • The Genesis Invitational: CUT
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T25
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: T42
  • Valspar Championship: T4
  • Masters Tournament: CUT
  • RBC Heritage: T27
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
