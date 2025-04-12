Billy Horschel styles in a $145 polo from luxury fashion company for Masters round 2, fails to make the cut

Billy Horschel failed to make the cut at the Masters 2025. This marks his third missed cut in 10 major championship starts at Augusta National Golf Club.

The World No. 20 posted a score of 5-over 77 in the first round with two birdies against five bogeys and a double bogey. He had to score in the high 60s in the second round to make the cut. However, he could only manage an even par 72 with two birdies against two bogeys. He finished with an aggregate of 5-over, missing the cut by three strokes.

While he missed the cut, his outfit in the second round turned heads. Horschel wore a Ralph Lauren floral-print short-sleeve golf polo, priced at $145 on golfposer.com.

He paired it with yellow golf pants and FootJoy Men's DryJoys Tour Golf Shoes. He completed his look with a white cap with "LBDO" branding and a black belt, and white gloves.

Golf.com's Claire Rogers appreciated Horschel's outfit and wrote on X:

"This is hands down the best outfit of the day at Augusta National"

Horschel has competed in 29 major tournaments but is yet to clinch victory in one. Notably, his performances at the Masters have been underwhelming. In 10 starts, he has made seven cuts but has only finished once in top-25.

Let's take a look at Billy Horschel's performances in Masters:

2014: T37 (295, +7)

2015: Missed Cut (148, +4)

2016: T17 (292, +4)

2018: Missed Cut (155, +11)

2019: T56 (292, +4)

2020: T38 (287, -1)

2021: T50 (296, +8)

2022: 43 (296, +8)

2023: 52 (300, +12)

2025: Missed Cut (149, +5)

A look at Billy Horschel's performance in 2025

Billy Horschel has had a mixed start on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season. The 38-year-old has competed in 11 tournaments and made the cut in six of them, including two top-10 and four top-25 finishes. He is currently positioned 50th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Horschel's best performances include a T4 at the Valspar Championship and a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His other notable finishes include a T21 at the American Express and a T25 at Cognizant Classic.

Let's take a look at Billy Horschel's performances in the 2025 season so far:

The Sentry : 51 (282, -10)

: 51 (282, -10) Sony Open in Hawaii : Missed Cut (138, -2)

: Missed Cut (138, -2) The American Express : T21 (273, -15)

: T21 (273, -15) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T9 (273, -15)

: T9 (273, -15) WM Phoenix Open : Missed Cut (143, +1)

: Missed Cut (143, +1) The Genesis Invitational : Missed Cut (149, +5)

: Missed Cut (149, +5) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T25 (273, -11)

: T25 (273, -11) Arnold Palmer Invitational : Missed Cut (153, +9)

: Missed Cut (153, +9) THE PLAYERS Championship : T42 (288, E)

: T42 (288, E) Valspar Championship : T4 (276, -8)

: T4 (276, -8) Masters Tournament: Missed Cut (149, +5)

