Billy Horschel suggests major PGA Tour tweaks to make ‘every event equal

Billy Horschel has suggested that the PGA Tour should ideally have 25 events, with all of them offering equal prize money. He also added that each event should feature a 120-player field, rather than the limited-field Signature Event format.

Horschel is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour and is among the veterans in professional golf. This week, he is set to host the Billy Horschel Invitational, an APGA Tour event in Florida.

During a recent interview with Joseph LaMagna of Fried Egg Golf, Horschel was asked about his views on the Signature Events and the changes he would like to see.

"Ideally I think you have about 25 events per year, and I would make every event equal," he suggested. "I don't know if it actually works where every event has the same purse and offers the same number of points because when you go to bigger markets – Chicago, Philly, New York, Boston, LA – they are going to put up more money because it’s a bigger market and they want to be the premier event."

"But I say we go to a 25-event schedule where we try to make every event the same. Every tournament has a 120-man field. It's a smaller tour, but it gives every member of the PGA Tour the full ability to play all 25 events. From the time I got on Tour, I’ve always said that it’s weird to not be guaranteed a spot in every open PGA Tour event as a member of the Tour."

Horschel added that if there were a way to guarantee all full-status members a spot in each event, it would benefit both the players as well as the PGA Tour.

For the uninitiated, the PGA Tour currently has eight Signature Tour events, and more than half of them are limited-field, no-cut events. Even in the remaining tournaments, not all professionals get a chance to earn the big payouts. The current format has received mixed responses from players, with many expressing disappointment.

Billy Horschel to host the amateur golf event

Billy Horschel is set to host the Billy Horschel Invitational, which will take place on October 21 and 22 at the Concession Golf Club in Manatee County, Florida. The APGA event will have an 18-player field competing for a $150,000 purse. The practice round is scheduled for Monday, October 20, while the first round will begin on Tuesday at 8 a.m. ET.

Horschel was last seen competing at the Baycurrent Classic, where he tied for 54th. The star golfer underwent right hip surgery earlier this year that forced him out of action for several months. He has played just two events since his return and is still trying to regain his rhythm.

