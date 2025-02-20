Billy Horschel takes a hilarious jibe at PGA Tour rival’s complaint of an extra ‘75-yard walk’ at WM Phoenix Open 

Billy Horschel took a hilarious jab at his PGA Tour rival's complaint of extra distance from the trailer to the clubhouse at the WM Phoenix Open. In a recent post on X, Michael S. Kim gave a detailed account of the routine on the day of the tournament.

In his post on X, Kim outlined his routine using the tee time of his upcoming Mexico Open. He shared that he finishes breakfast at 7 am followed by a short boat ride to the course at 10:15 am. He then warms up with stretching followed by an early lunch at 11 am.

Kim further shared that usually in tournaments he gets done with his lunch before the warm-up. However, he changed the order at WM Phoenix Open, as the trailers were inconveniently located. He said that the changed routine helped him to improve his performance so he decided to not change it back.

In response to Kim's post on X, Billy Horschel chimed in with a humorous remark. He wrote:

"That 75 yard walk/less than a minute stroll was too far for me as well at WM. (laughing emojis)"

Michael S. Kim also shared that his tee time on Friday at the 2025 Mexico Open is at 7:52 am which leads him to shift his routine earlier. He humorously added that he doesn't wake up five hours early just to eat.

Kim had a runner-up finish at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. He tied for second with Daniel Berger, seven shots behind the winner Thomas Detry.

Meanwhile, Billy Horschel failed to make the cut at the tournament. He scored 71 and 72 in the first two rounds and missed the cut by three shots.

A look at Billy Horschel and Michael S. Kim's record on PGA Tour

Billy Horschel and Michael S. Kim have been playing on the PGA Tour for more than a decade. Horschel turned professional in 2009 and joined the Tour in 2011 whereas Kim turned professional in 2013 and joined in 2016.

Horschel has played in 352 tournaments on the PGA Tour and has made the cut in 254. The 38-year-old has had eight wins, 32 top-5 and 65 top-10 finishes. His last win came at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship which he won by two strokes over Wesley Bryan.

Let's take a look at his eight wins on the PGA Tour:

2013 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2014 – BMW Championship

2014 – Tour Championship

2017 – AT&T Byron Nelson

2018 – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (2)

2021 – WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

2022 – Memorial Tournament

2024 – Corales Puntacana Championship

Meanwhile, Michael S. Kim has played 231 tournaments and made the cut in 107 of them. He had one win, six top-5 and 10 top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. His only win came at the 2018 John Deere Classic, by eight strokes over Joel Dahmen, Sam Ryder and Bronson Burgoon.

