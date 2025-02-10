Birthday girl Lexi Thompson wraps up ‘solid’ Founders Cup performance

Lexi Thompson opened up about her solid outing at the 2025 Founders Cup. The American has semi-retired from golf. Last year, she announced her retirement from full-time playing on the LPGA Tour. However, she will continue to play a few tournaments and teed it up at the 2025 Founders Cup.

As the tournament concluded on Sunday, February 9, Thompson shared a post on her Instagram, reflecting on her outing ahead of celebrating her 30th birthday. The American, who was born on February 10, 1995, thanked the sponsors, volunteers, and others at the Founders Cup.

Lexi Thompson posted several pictures from her four-day outing at the LPGA Tour event, along with the caption writing:

"Thank you to the sponsors, volunteers and fans this week for making it possible ! Most of all thank you to the Founders who made all this possible for all of us, the women that paved the way for all girls out there to follow their dream in the game of golf . It’s because of them, that any of this is possible 👏🏼😊🫶🏼 was a solid week first week back with a t13 finish , time to celebrate big 30 tomorrow 🙈 and have some weeks off! #growthegame."

Notably, Yealimi Noh won the Founders Cup 2025. She registered a four-stroke win over Jin Young Ko, followed by Megan Khang, who settled at 16-under for third place.

How did Lexi Thompson play at the Founders Cup 2025?

Lexi Thompson started her outing at the 2025 Founders Cup with a bogey-free round. She made two birdies in the first round for a 2-under 69. She played another round of 2-under 69 on the second day.

In the second round, Thompson started with a bogey on the fourth hole, followed by two back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes. She added another birdie on the eighth hole and made a birdie on the 11th and a bogey on the 13th.

Thompson maintained a good outing even in the third round of the Founders Cup. She started the game on the first tee hole and made a birdie on the second, followed by two back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes. She made two more birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 67.

In the final round on Sunday, February 9, Lexi Thompson started the game with a birdie on the first hole. She carded four birdies and a bogey on the front nine and two bogeys on the back nine for a round of 70. With a total of 9-under, Thompson tied for 13th place with Ayaka Furue, Somi Lee, Jeongeun Lee, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, and Albane Valenzuela.

