“Bit different to big Jon Rahm” – Fans react to Graeme McDowell joining Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC after a big teaser announcement

Graeme McDowell will compete for the Brooks Koepka-led Smash GC in the LIV Golf 2024 season after renewing his contract for the next year. He spent the first two seasons on the Saudi-backed circuit with Cleeks GC. This year, he fell into the Open Zone after finishing 42nd in the season's individual standings.

He was unsure about his future with LIV Golf after his deal had expired, and Cleeks' captain, Martin Kaymer, decided to look elsewhere for a replacement. To save his LIV career, he needed a deal with some other team on the circuit.

Nevertheless, Koepka has now rescued the Irishman's contract as he replaces Chase Koepka, who was demoted to the Drop Zone due to a poor season. Smash GC currently features Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matt Wolff, and McDowell.

Over the week, rumors suggested that World No. 3 Jon Rahm was making a big move to LIV Golf, possibly joining Smash GC. The Koepka-led club had also teased that a 'big name' would be joining for the next season. However, for now, it is the 2010 US Open champion who is on board with the team.

The announcement got mixed reactions from the fans online who were expecting Jon Rahm instead of McDowell.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Bit different to big Jon Rahm."

"The golf world has been shaken! 😂 🤡💩"

"This is how you know there is no talent in the pipeline"

"Hot damn, we got him! -2010"

"Where is Wolff going ????"

"This was really the exciting news they were waiting on?"

"Oh man. People definitely gonna tune into CW now"

"Did anyone know GMac’s contract was only two years? Wouldn’t it add to the intrigue of the viewer to know contract details - help contextualize what all this means? Idk man"

"Really hard to believe players like McDowell feel they are in a better position than before - guess $ conquers all."

"Sooooo that was the big signing news....not Rahm"

"I knew it was either McDowell or Rahm."

"Well he kinda looks like an older Chase with similar game. Good fit IMO."

"Total has been. Great guy, just not an elite player anymore. Been years since he’s been relevant. Speaks to lack of depth on that tour."

"Wow that is awesome news I would have stopped watching if he had lost his spot lol"

"That was his big announcement?"

"This is the big news Brooks posted about ? What a joke"

"Hate to see him leave the Cleeks!"

"Lol. I thought they had a bunch of golfers wanting to come over to liv?"

How did Graeme McDowell perform in the LIV Golf 2023 season?

Here is Graeme McDowell's performance in the LIV Golf 2023 season:

Mayakoba: 13

Tucson: 41

Orlando: 32

Adelaide: 38

Singapore: 38

Tulsa: 46

DC: 19

Andalucía: 39

London: 29

Greenbrier: 29

Bedminster: 12

Chicago: 35

Jeddah: 29