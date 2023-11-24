"Blame the PGA!" - Curtis Luck on getting no camera footage of his hole-in-one at the Australian PGA Championship

Curtis Luck aced the party hole at the Australian PGA Championship, taking the lead, but he did so without sufficient crowd support. Furthermore, there was no camera footage available.

Luck carded a second consecutive 4-under 67 on the second day of the Australian PGA Championship, finishing at 8-under halfway through the event. His second round included four birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle on the par-3, 125-meter 17th hole.

Since he woke up early in the morning, the crowd hadn't arrived, and neither had the camera crew. He aced the 17th hole at 8:49 a.m. local time on Friday morning, with barely 200 people in attendance.

During the post-round interview, Luck mentioned that he had hoped the tee shot wouldn't go that long, but upon landing, he was confident it would be pretty close to the hole.

Luck said, as per Golf Australia:

"But it spun back a little bit and went in the hole. Pretty electric stuff. Then the immediate rush of adrenaline kicked in and I nearly broke my playing partner’s hand."

He was disappointed that no one recorded it on camera.

"Blame the PGA!" Luck joked on the lack of coverage. "You can talk to the PGA of Australia about giving me that tee time."

Earlier this year, Chase Koepka aced the party hole during the LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club. It was followed by a wild celebration from his teammates and the crowd.

This moment became the highlight of the entire event, which turned out to be the most-watched LIV event of the season. The 27-year-old West Australian is currently four strokes behind the leader as the second round is still in progress.

Min Woo Lee shot 5-under 66 on Friday to take the single-stroke lead after two rounds. He sank six birdies and one bogey in his second round. Two-time champion Adam Scott sits one stroke behind after shooting 65 in the second round.

Defending champion Cameron Smith suffered a shock exit after shooting 78 on Friday. His second round consisted of just one birdie, but he ended up making six bogeys and a double bogey.

How has Curtis Luck performed in the 2022–23 season? The golfer's performance explored

Curtis Luck majorly performed on the Korn Ferry Tour this season. Here's a look at his performance in the 2022–23 season:

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: T40

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: T27

The Panama Championship: T14

Astara Golf Championship: T19

Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club: CUT

Veritex Bank Championship: T30

LECOM Suncoast Classic: CUT

UNC Health Championship: T56

BMW Charity Pro-Am: CUT

Compliance Solutions Championship: T41

Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS: T39

The Ascendant presented by Blue is T59

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: T32

NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank: T7

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: T12

Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: T42

Magnit Championship: T23

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: T26

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T2

Korn Ferry Tour Championship: T20