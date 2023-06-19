"Blitzed" - Fans react to Max Homa exactly predicting the winner of the 2023 US Open

Max Homa and Justin Thomas published a social media video in which Homa made the prediction that Wyndham Clark would win the US Open in 2023. Not only that, Homa also correctly predicted the score with which Clark sealed his victory.

Both players ended their participation in the US Open early, as they were both cut after the second day. So they got together to watch the deciding day, which led to a day of predictions.

Justin Thomas @JustinThomas34 @maxhoma23 with his thoughts on the golf thus far, with some terribly rude comments at the end @maxhoma23 with his thoughts on the golf thus far, with some terribly rude comments at the end https://t.co/ZIpHpwiHTb

First, Justin Thomas posted the following on Twitter:

"I think -9 wins. Max thinks -10 wins. I think Scottie has a serious chance to stage a comeback and get in the mix"

After the second glass of rosé (according to Thomas' account), Max Homa also jumped in to give his opinion about the possible ending. It was then that Justin took the "microphone" and "interviewed" Homa about it.

These were the words of Max Homa:

“Thank you for the microphone. Wyndham is going to win at exactly 10-under par. And I would’ve [shot] three or four over for myself. Four to five over for Justin. I’d beat him by one.”

Justin Thomas talked about the "pretty terrible" Homa analysis, so Homa changed his prediction and said JT would have gotten +9 or +10. "Basically what I shot on Friday," Thomas said, ending the joke.

Note that these words were said and posted at least an hour before Wyndham Clark clinched the US Open victory.

Of course, this post attracted a lot of attention from fans. Most encouraged them to continue this type of "journalistic" activity, and there was no shortage of requests to start a podcast or do it live.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Justin Thomas and Max Homa at the US Open

Justin Thomas had a rather unfortunate participation in the 2023 US Open. The first day he scored +3, but the second day was really discouraging: +11. That Friday, Thomas committed seven bogeys and two double bogeys against only two birdies.

Max Homa, on the other hand, had a better start, with a two-under 68 on the first day. This score suggested that it would not be difficult for him to make the cut.

Unfortunately, his second round was not very happy either. With three bogeys and three double bogeys, plus two birdies, Homa carded a +6 for the round and a +4 overall. He missed the cut by two strokes.

