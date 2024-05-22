"Blockbuster"; "This is a farce": Fans mock LIV Golf's 'failed' transfer window after teams make zero deals

LIV Golf launched its first "transfer window" this season, an initiative aimed at bringing the circuit closer to how other sports leagues operate. Two weeks into the four-week duration of the "window", no trade has taken place.
This did not go unnoticed by fans, who had varied reactions on social media. Most of the reactions claimed that an initiative like the "transfer window" launched by LIV Golf is irrelevant in the context of professional golf.
A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:
"This is a farce."
Another user sarcastically commented on the situation by posting:
"Blockbuster"
Here are a few other reactions from X:
"Nobody cares. Even liv doesn’t care," one fan posted.
"No one cares. Golf is not a sport that trades matter. One week someone plays good one week someone plays bad," another fan shared.
"Man, I’ve been on pins and needles for weeks about this…said no one ever!" another fan posted.
"LIV players don't even care. So of course no one else will," another user wrote.
During the offseason in 2023, LIV Golf had a transfer window where several changes took place. The most talked about was that of the season's individual champion, Talor Gooch, who was traded by his former team RangeGoats GC to Brooks Koepka's Smash GC in exchange for Matt Wolff.
LIV Golf team rosters at a glance
If the situation remains as it is now till the end of the transfer window, the LIV Golf teams will remain unchanged until the end of the 2024 competitive calendar. In other words, the 13 teams will continue with their current rosters:
4Aces GC
- Captain: Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez
- Harold Varner III
Cleeks GC
- Captain: Martin Kaymer
- Richard Bland
- Adrian Meronk
- Kalle Samooja
Crushers GC
- Captain: Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs GC
- Captain: Sergio Garcia
- Abraham Ancer
- Eugenio Chacarra
- David Puig
HyFlyers GC
- Captain: Phil Mickelson
- Cameron Tringale
- Brendan Steele
- Andy Ogletree
Iron Heads GC
- Captain: Kevin Na
- Danny Lee
- Scott Vincent
- Jinichiro Kozuma
Legion XIII
- Captain: Jon Rahm
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Caleb Surratt
- Kieran Vincent
Majesticks GC
- Co-captain: Henrik Stenson
- Co-captain: Ian Poulter
- Co-captain: Lee Westwood
- Sam Horsfield
RangeGoats GC
- Captain: Bubba Watson
- Thomas Pieters
- Peter Uihlein
- Matthew Wolff
Rippers GC
- Captain: Cam Smith
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
- Lucas Herbert
Smash GC
- Captain: Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Talor Gooch
- Graeme McDowell
Stinger GC
- Captain: Louis Oosthuizen
- Charl Schwartzel
- Branden Grace
- Dean Burmester
Torque GC
- Captain: Joaquin Niemann
- Mito Pereira
- Sebastian Munoz
- Carlos Ortiz
The league completes its 54-player field with two wild cards, Hudson Swafford and Anthony Kim. It also has reserve players to fill in for injuries, both long-term and during tournaments. Players like Wade Ormsby, Laurie Canter and Andy Ogletree are among the reserves.