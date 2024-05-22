"Blockbuster"; "This is a farce": Fans mock LIV Golf's 'failed' transfer window after teams make zero deals

LIV Golf launched its first "transfer window" this season, an initiative aimed at bringing the circuit closer to how other sports leagues operate. Two weeks into the four-week duration of the "window", no trade has taken place.

This did not go unnoticed by fans, who had varied reactions on social media. Most of the reactions claimed that an initiative like the "transfer window" launched by LIV Golf is irrelevant in the context of professional golf.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"This is a farce."

Another user sarcastically commented on the situation by posting:

"Blockbuster"

Here are a few other reactions from X:

"Nobody cares. Even liv doesn’t care," one fan posted.

"No one cares. Golf is not a sport that trades matter. One week someone plays good one week someone plays bad," another fan shared.

"Man, I’ve been on pins and needles for weeks about this…said no one ever!" another fan posted.

"LIV players don't even care. So of course no one else will," another user wrote.

During the offseason in 2023, LIV Golf had a transfer window where several changes took place. The most talked about was that of the season's individual champion, Talor Gooch, who was traded by his former team RangeGoats GC to Brooks Koepka's Smash GC in exchange for Matt Wolff.

LIV Golf team rosters at a glance

If the situation remains as it is now till the end of the transfer window, the LIV Golf teams will remain unchanged until the end of the 2024 competitive calendar. In other words, the 13 teams will continue with their current rosters:

4Aces GC

Captain: Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Harold Varner III

Cleeks GC

Captain: Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer Richard Bland

Adrian Meronk

Kalle Samooja

Crushers GC

Captain: Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

Captain: Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia Abraham Ancer

Eugenio Chacarra

David Puig

HyFlyers GC

Captain: Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson Cameron Tringale

Brendan Steele

Andy Ogletree

Iron Heads GC

Captain: Kevin Na

Kevin Na Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

Jinichiro Kozuma

Legion XIII

Captain: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm Tyrrell Hatton

Caleb Surratt

Kieran Vincent

Majesticks GC

Co-captain: Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson Co-captain: Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter Co-captain: Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC

Captain: Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson Thomas Pieters

Peter Uihlein

Matthew Wolff

Rippers GC

Captain: Cam Smith

Cam Smith Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Lucas Herbert

Smash GC

Captain: Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka Jason Kokrak

Talor Gooch

Graeme McDowell

Stinger GC

Captain: Louis Oosthuizen

Louis Oosthuizen Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Dean Burmester

Torque GC

Captain: Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz

Carlos Ortiz

The league completes its 54-player field with two wild cards, Hudson Swafford and Anthony Kim. It also has reserve players to fill in for injuries, both long-term and during tournaments. Players like Wade Ormsby, Laurie Canter and Andy Ogletree are among the reserves.