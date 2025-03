Blue Bay LPGA 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2.5 million purse?

On Sunday, March 9, Rio Takeda claimed the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 after posting a six-shot win over Minjee Lee. She fired an 8-under 64 in the final round to register her second win on the LPGA Tour.

Minjee carded a 5-under 67, but it was not enough to challenge Takeda. Ayaka Furue finished third, seven strokes back, while Cassie Porter finished solo fourth at 7-under.

The purse for the Blue Bay LPGA 2025 was $2.5 million, and Takeda bagged $375,000 for her second LPGA Tour win. Minjee Lee earned $230,318 for her runner-up finish.

Blue Bay LPGA 2025 prize money payout explored

Here's a look at the complete payout for the Blue Bay LPGA 2025:

1. Rio Takeda: $375,000

2. Minjee Lee: $230,318

3. Ayaka Furue: $167,080

4. Cassie Porter: $129,249

T5. Mao Saigo: $86,798

T5. Sarah Schmelzel: $86,798

T5. Shuying Li: $86,798

T8. Nasa Hataoka: $54,222

T8. Gaby Lopez: $54,222

T8. Miranda Wang: $54,222

T8. Miyu Yamashita: $54,222

T12. Jin Hee Im: $39,089

T12. Auston Kim: $39,089

T12. Minami Katsu: $39,089

T12. Lindy Duncan: $39,089

T12. Jeeno Thitikul: $39,089

T17. A Lim Kim: $30,213

T17. Gemma Dryburgh: $30,213

T17. Kristen Gillman: $30,213

T17. Gigi Stoll: $30,213

T17. Saki Baba: $30,213

T22. Somi Lee: $25,976

T22. Mi Hyang Lee: $25,976

T22. Jing Yan: $25,976

T25. Brooke Matthews: $22,761

T25. Jiwon Jeon: $22,761

T25. Muni He: $22,761

T25. Yuri Yoshida: $22,761

29. Paula Reto: $20,554

T30. Celine Boutier: $19,041

T30. Chanettee Wannasaen: $19,041

T30. Gurleen Kaur: $19,041

T33. Ruoning Yin: $15,528

T33. Caroline Masson: $15,528

T33. Leona Maguire: $15,528

T33. Anna Nordqvist: $15,528

T33. Benedetta Moresco: $15,528

T33. Ina Yoon: $15,528

T33. Danlin Cai: $15,528

T40. Lucy Li: $12,610

T40. Arpichaya Yubol: $12,610

T40. Morgane Metraux: $12,610

Frida Kinhult: $11,600

T44. Hira Naveed: $10,529

T44. Yan Liu: $10,529

T44. Ana Belac: $10,529

T44. Amanda Doherty: $10,529

T48. Yu Liu: $8,234

T48. Bailey Tardy: $8,234

T48. Peiyun Chien: $8,234

T48. Jeongeun Lee6: $8,234

T48. Hyo Joon Jang: $8,234

T48. Xiaowen Yin: $8,234

T48. Alena Sharp: $8,234

T48. Savannah Grewal: $8,234

T48. Yuai Ji: $8,234

T48. Xiang Sui: $8,234

T58. Nataliya Guseva: $6,381

T58. Ruixin Liu: $6,381

T58. Sandra Gal: $6,381

T58. Wichanee Meechai: $6,381

T58. Liqi Zeng: $6,381

T63. Kumkang Park: $5,864

T63. Polly Mack: $5,864

T65. Eun-Hee Ji: $5,548

T65. Adela Cernousek: $5,548

T65. Zixuan Wang: $5,548

T68. Danielle Kang: $5,233

T68. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $5,233

70. Bianca Pagdanganan: $5,045

T71. Mary Liu: $4,949

T71. Wenbo Liu: $4,949

73. Lauren Hartlage: $4,854

74. Lei Ye: $4,791

