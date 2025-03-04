Blue Bay LPGA 2025: Schedule, venue, top players and more explored

The Blue Bay LPGA is the LPGA Tour's next stop after the completion of the HSBC Women's World Championship, where Lydia Ko won the tournament with a score of 13 under 275 and won a prize of $360,000. The Blue Bay LPGA will run for four days, and here's the schedule for the same:
Thursday, March 6: Round One
Friday, March 7: Round Two
Saturday, March 8: Round Three
Sunday, March 9: Round Four
The Blue Bay LPGA is taking place at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course - Hainan Island and the club is owned by the Green Town China Group. The club has been hosting the Blue Bay LPGA since 2014. There is a golfing package available to play at the club that includes green fees, a bagman per golfer, one cart, lunch, and more facilities. Even nonmembers can play on the course, but it should be before 8 a.m.
The Blue Bay LPGA can be watched on the Golf Channel, and here's the TV schedule for the same (all times in ET):
Wednesday, March 5:11:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)
Thursday, March 5:11:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday, March 7: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m (Golf Channel)
Saturday, March 8: 11:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)
Which top players are playing at the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA, and what is the full field?
The Blue Bay LPGA will have defending champion Bailey Tardy, who won the last edition of the tournament. Tardy won last year with a score of 19 under, which was a four-shot lead to win the tournament at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course. Other renowned names in the field are World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul, World No. 4 Ruoning Yin, and World No. 100 Anna Nordqvist. Here's a list of all the golfers who'll play this week's Blue Bay LPGA:
- Yuai Ji
- Shuying Li
- Muni He
- Jing Yan
- Runzhi Pang
- Miranda Wang
- Liqi Zeng
- Yue Ren
- Wenbo Liu
- Yanhong Pan
- Lei Ye
- Zixuan Wang
- Danlin Cai
- Xiang Sui
- Xinyu Cao
- Rongze Tang (a)
- Zixin Ni (a)
- Yu Zeng (a)
- Zhixuan Wang
- Kaili Xiao (a)
- Shiyuan Zhou (a)
- Feiyu Xing (a)
- Zining An (a)
- Sandra Gal
- Meijin Song (a)
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Ruoning Yin
- Ayaka Furue
- Mao Saigo
- Celine Boutier
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Jin Hee Im
- Nataliya Guseva
- A Lim Kim
- Nasa Hataoka
- Lucy Li
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Esther Henseleit
- Yu Liu
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Bailey Tardy
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Minjee Lee
- Caroline Masson
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Leona Maguire
- Gaby Lopez
- Auston Kim
- Ruixin Liu
- Yuna Nishimura
- Peiyun Chien
- Somi Lee
- Hira Naveed
- Anna Nordqvist
- Paula Reto
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Wichanee Meechai
- Minami Katsu
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Kristen Gillman
- Sung Hyun Park
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Rio Takeda
- Yahui Zhang
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Jessica Porvasnik
- Brooke Matthews
- Ingrid Lindblad
- Fiona Xu
- Cassie Porter
- Weiwei Zhang
- Lauren Hartlage
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Ssu-Chia Cheng
- Yan Liu
- Lindy Duncan
- Frida Kinhult
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Xiaowen Yin
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Karis Davidson
- Morgane Metraux
- Savannah Grewal
- Jiwon Jeon
- Celine Borge
- Caroline Inglis
- Eun-Hee Ji
- Danielle Kang
- Miyu Yamashita
- Gigi Stoll
- Ina Yoon
- Yuri Yoshida
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Kumkang Park
- Gurleen Kaur
- Adela Cernousek
- Mariel Galdiano
- Soo Bin Joo
- Azahara Munoz
- Benedetta Moresco
- Mary Liu
- Kate Smith-Stroh
- Ana Belac
- Alena Sharp
- Saki Baba
- Amanda Doherty