Blue Bay LPGA 2025: Schedule, venue, top players and more explored

The Blue Bay LPGA is the LPGA Tour's next stop after the completion of the HSBC Women's World Championship, where Lydia Ko won the tournament with a score of 13 under 275 and won a prize of $360,000. The Blue Bay LPGA will run for four days, and here's the schedule for the same:

Thursday, March 6: Round One

Friday, March 7: Round Two

Saturday, March 8: Round Three

Sunday, March 9: Round Four

The Blue Bay LPGA is taking place at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course - Hainan Island and the club is owned by the Green Town China Group. The club has been hosting the Blue Bay LPGA since 2014. There is a golfing package available to play at the club that includes green fees, a bagman per golfer, one cart, lunch, and more facilities. Even nonmembers can play on the course, but it should be before 8 a.m.

The Blue Bay LPGA can be watched on the Golf Channel, and here's the TV schedule for the same (all times in ET):

Wednesday, March 5:11:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Thursday, March 5:11:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, March 7: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m (Golf Channel)

Saturday, March 8: 11:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Which top players are playing at the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA, and what is the full field?

The Blue Bay LPGA will have defending champion Bailey Tardy, who won the last edition of the tournament. Tardy won last year with a score of 19 under, which was a four-shot lead to win the tournament at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course. Other renowned names in the field are World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul, World No. 4 Ruoning Yin, and World No. 100 Anna Nordqvist. Here's a list of all the golfers who'll play this week's Blue Bay LPGA:

Yuai Ji

Shuying Li

Muni He

Jing Yan

Runzhi Pang

Miranda Wang

Liqi Zeng

Yue Ren

Wenbo Liu

Yanhong Pan

Lei Ye

Zixuan Wang

Danlin Cai

Xiang Sui

Xinyu Cao

Rongze Tang (a)

Zixin Ni (a)

Yu Zeng (a)

Zhixuan Wang

Kaili Xiao (a)

Shiyuan Zhou (a)

Feiyu Xing (a)

Zining An (a)

Sandra Gal

Meijin Song (a)

Jeeno Thitikul

Ruoning Yin

Ayaka Furue

Mao Saigo

Celine Boutier

Chanettee Wannasaen

Jin Hee Im

Nataliya Guseva

A Lim Kim

Nasa Hataoka

Lucy Li

Sarah Schmelzel

Esther Henseleit

Yu Liu

Jasmine Suwannapura

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Bailey Tardy

Arpichaya Yubol

Minjee Lee

Caroline Masson

Mi Hyang Lee

Leona Maguire

Gaby Lopez

Auston Kim

Ruixin Liu

Yuna Nishimura

Peiyun Chien

Somi Lee

Hira Naveed

Anna Nordqvist

Paula Reto

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Minami Katsu

Gemma Dryburgh

Kristen Gillman

Sung Hyun Park

Jeongeun Lee6

Rio Takeda

Yahui Zhang

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Jessica Porvasnik

Brooke Matthews

Ingrid Lindblad

Fiona Xu

Cassie Porter

Weiwei Zhang

Lauren Hartlage

Hyo Joon Jang

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Yan Liu

Lindy Duncan

Frida Kinhult

Bianca Pagdanganan

Xiaowen Yin

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Karis Davidson

Morgane Metraux

Savannah Grewal

Jiwon Jeon

Celine Borge

Caroline Inglis

Eun-Hee Ji

Danielle Kang

Miyu Yamashita

Gigi Stoll

Ina Yoon

Yuri Yoshida

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Kumkang Park

Gurleen Kaur

Adela Cernousek

Mariel Galdiano

Soo Bin Joo

Azahara Munoz

Benedetta Moresco

Mary Liu

Kate Smith-Stroh

Ana Belac

Alena Sharp

Saki Baba

Amanda Doherty

