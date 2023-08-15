BMW Championship 2023 Thursday Round 1 tee times and pairing explored

After a successful 2023 FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship outing, the PGA Tour will now travel to Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois for the 2023 BMW Championship. The penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will tee off on Thursday, August 17 at 9:26 am.

The event will see the top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings, after the St. Jude Championship, compete against each other. The event will see the top names including the likes of Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy take the tee.

It is pertinent to note that Patrick Cantlay will return to defend his title at Olympia Fields Country Club’s North Course. The event will also have a $20M prize purse on the line.

2023 BMW Championship round 1 tee times

The 2023 BMW Championship round 1 will tee off at 9:26 am with Brendon Todd and J.T. Poston on the first tee. The pairing of Adam Svensson and Matt Fitzpatrick will follow suit at 9:37 am. Jordan Spieth will pair up with Sung Jae Im to tee off at 10:10 am, while Xander Schauffele and Adam Schenk will take the tee at 10:32 am.

Interestingly, FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover is paired with Rory McIlroy. The duo will start their tournament at 11:10 am. The star pairing of Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 1:38 pm, while the pairing of Patrick Rodgers and Harris English will take tee off last at 2:00 pm.

Here are the complete tee times for the 2023 BMW Championship Round 1:

9:26 AM - Brendon Todd, JT Poston

9:37 AM - Adam Svensson, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:48 AM - Adam Hadwin, Byeong-Hun An

9:59 AM - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

10:10 AM - Jordan Spieth, Sung-Jae Im

10:21 AM - Sepp Straka, Emiliano Grillo

10:32 AM - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

10:43 AM - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

10:54 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

11:10 AM - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

11:21 AM - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

11:32 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

11:43 AM - Cameron Davis, Cameron Young

11:54 AM - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam

12:05 PM - Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

12:16 PM - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

12:27 PM - Sam Burns, Chris Kirk

12:43 PM - Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners

12:54 PM - Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

1:05 PM - Si Woo Kim, Joohyung Kim

1:16 PM - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

1:27 PM - Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland

1:38 PM - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

1:49 PM - Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley

2:00 PM - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English

More details on the BMW Championship will be updated as the FedEx Cup Playoffs event progresses.