  • home icon
  • Golf
  • BMW Championship
  • BMW Championship 2025 payout: How much did each player earn from the $20,000,000 purse?

BMW Championship 2025 payout: How much did each player earn from the $20,000,000 purse?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 17, 2025 23:54 GMT
BMW Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler fired a 3-under 67 in the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 to claim his fifth title of the season. Following the Sunday action, he finished at 15-under and posted a two-stroke win over Robert MacIntyre.

Ad

On Sunday, August 17, Scheffler entered the Caves Valley Golf Club four strokes back. He picked up six birdies against three bogeys to aggregate at 13-under. On the other hand, Robert MacIntyre posted his worst round of the week, shooting a 3-over 73 to slip to 13-under at the BMW Championship.

The purse size of the BMW Championship 2025 was $20 million, and Scheffler bagged a whopping $3.6 million as the winner's share. MacIntyre received $2.16 million as the solo runner-up, while Maverick McNealy took home $1,360,000 for a third-place finish.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

BMW Championship 2025 payout explored

Here's a look at the final prize money breakdown for the BMW Championship 2025:

  • 1. Scottie Scheffler (-15) - $3,600,000
  • 2. Robert MacIntyre (-13) - $2,160,000
  • 3. Maverick McNealy (-11) - $1,360,000
  • T4. Tommy Fleetwood (-10) - $910,000
  • T4. Sam Burns (-10) - $910,000
  • 6. Harry Hall (-8) - $750,000
  • T7. Rickie Fowler (-7) - $645,000
  • T7. Viktor Hovland (-7) - $645,000
  • T7. Ludvig Åberg (-7) - $645,000
  • 10. Michael Kim (-6) - $560,000
  • 11. Cameron Young (-5) - $520,000
  • T12. Ben Griffin (-3) - $441,000
  • T12. Rory McIlroy (-3) - $441,000
  • T12. Harris English (-3) - $441,000
  • T15. Taylor Pendrith (-2) - $372,000
  • T15. Russell Henley (-2) - $372,000
  • T17. Keegan Bradley (-1) - $332,000
  • T17. Matt Fitzpatrick (-1) - $332,000
  • T19. Si Woo Kim (E) - $272,750
  • T19. Brian Harman (E) - $272,750
  • T19. Kurt Kitayama (E) - $272,750
  • T19. Jacob Bridgeman (E) - $272,750
  • T23. Shane Lowry (+1) - $213,000
  • T23. J.J. Spaun (+1) - $213,000
  • T23. Jason Day (+1) - $213,000
  • T26. Akshay Bhatia (+2) - $177,500
  • T26. Hideki Matsuyama (+2) - $177,500
  • T28. Xander Schauffele (+3) - $163,500
  • T28. Denny McCarthy (+3) - $163,500
  • T30. J.T. Poston (+4) - $146,000
  • T30. Justin Rose (+4) - $146,000
  • T30. Patrick Cantlay (+4) - $146,000
  • T33. Chris Gotterup (+6) - $119,667
  • T33. Bud Cauley (+6) - $119,667
  • T33. Tom Hoge (+6) - $119,667
  • T33. Justin Thomas (+6) - $119,667
  • T33. Collin Morikawa (+6) - $119,667
  • T33. Nick Taylor (+6) - $119,667
  • 39. Corey Conners (+7) - $104,000
  • T40. Sungjae Im (+10) - $98,000
  • T40. Lucas Glover (+10) - $98,000
  • 42. Sam Stevens (+11) - $92,000
  • 43. Ryan Fox (+12) - $88,000
  • 44. Ryan Gerard (+14) - $84,000
  • 45. Jhonattan Vegas (+15) - $80,000
  • 46. Thomas Detry (+17) - $76,000
  • 47. Brian Campbell (+18) - $72,000
  • 48. Andrew Novak (+20) - $70,000
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications