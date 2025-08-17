BMW Championship 2025 payout: How much did each player earn from the $20,000,000 purse?

Scottie Scheffler fired a 3-under 67 in the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 to claim his fifth title of the season. Following the Sunday action, he finished at 15-under and posted a two-stroke win over Robert MacIntyre.
On Sunday, August 17, Scheffler entered the Caves Valley Golf Club four strokes back. He picked up six birdies against three bogeys to aggregate at 13-under. On the other hand, Robert MacIntyre posted his worst round of the week, shooting a 3-over 73 to slip to 13-under at the BMW Championship.
The purse size of the BMW Championship 2025 was $20 million, and Scheffler bagged a whopping $3.6 million as the winner's share. MacIntyre received $2.16 million as the solo runner-up, while Maverick McNealy took home $1,360,000 for a third-place finish.
BMW Championship 2025 payout explored
Here's a look at the final prize money breakdown for the BMW Championship 2025:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler (-15) - $3,600,000
- 2. Robert MacIntyre (-13) - $2,160,000
- 3. Maverick McNealy (-11) - $1,360,000
- T4. Tommy Fleetwood (-10) - $910,000
- T4. Sam Burns (-10) - $910,000
- 6. Harry Hall (-8) - $750,000
- T7. Rickie Fowler (-7) - $645,000
- T7. Viktor Hovland (-7) - $645,000
- T7. Ludvig Åberg (-7) - $645,000
- 10. Michael Kim (-6) - $560,000
- 11. Cameron Young (-5) - $520,000
- T12. Ben Griffin (-3) - $441,000
- T12. Rory McIlroy (-3) - $441,000
- T12. Harris English (-3) - $441,000
- T15. Taylor Pendrith (-2) - $372,000
- T15. Russell Henley (-2) - $372,000
- T17. Keegan Bradley (-1) - $332,000
- T17. Matt Fitzpatrick (-1) - $332,000
- T19. Si Woo Kim (E) - $272,750
- T19. Brian Harman (E) - $272,750
- T19. Kurt Kitayama (E) - $272,750
- T19. Jacob Bridgeman (E) - $272,750
- T23. Shane Lowry (+1) - $213,000
- T23. J.J. Spaun (+1) - $213,000
- T23. Jason Day (+1) - $213,000
- T26. Akshay Bhatia (+2) - $177,500
- T26. Hideki Matsuyama (+2) - $177,500
- T28. Xander Schauffele (+3) - $163,500
- T28. Denny McCarthy (+3) - $163,500
- T30. J.T. Poston (+4) - $146,000
- T30. Justin Rose (+4) - $146,000
- T30. Patrick Cantlay (+4) - $146,000
- T33. Chris Gotterup (+6) - $119,667
- T33. Bud Cauley (+6) - $119,667
- T33. Tom Hoge (+6) - $119,667
- T33. Justin Thomas (+6) - $119,667
- T33. Collin Morikawa (+6) - $119,667
- T33. Nick Taylor (+6) - $119,667
- 39. Corey Conners (+7) - $104,000
- T40. Sungjae Im (+10) - $98,000
- T40. Lucas Glover (+10) - $98,000
- 42. Sam Stevens (+11) - $92,000
- 43. Ryan Fox (+12) - $88,000
- 44. Ryan Gerard (+14) - $84,000
- 45. Jhonattan Vegas (+15) - $80,000
- 46. Thomas Detry (+17) - $76,000
- 47. Brian Campbell (+18) - $72,000
- 48. Andrew Novak (+20) - $70,000