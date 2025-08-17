BMW Championship 2025 payout: How much did each player earn from the $20,000,000 purse?

Scottie Scheffler fired a 3-under 67 in the final round of the BMW Championship 2025 to claim his fifth title of the season. Following the Sunday action, he finished at 15-under and posted a two-stroke win over Robert MacIntyre.

On Sunday, August 17, Scheffler entered the Caves Valley Golf Club four strokes back. He picked up six birdies against three bogeys to aggregate at 13-under. On the other hand, Robert MacIntyre posted his worst round of the week, shooting a 3-over 73 to slip to 13-under at the BMW Championship.

The purse size of the BMW Championship 2025 was $20 million, and Scheffler bagged a whopping $3.6 million as the winner's share. MacIntyre received $2.16 million as the solo runner-up, while Maverick McNealy took home $1,360,000 for a third-place finish.

BMW Championship 2025 payout explored

Here's a look at the final prize money breakdown for the BMW Championship 2025:

1. Scottie Scheffler (-15) - $3,600,000

2. Robert MacIntyre (-13) - $2,160,000

3. Maverick McNealy (-11) - $1,360,000

T4. Tommy Fleetwood (-10) - $910,000

T4. Sam Burns (-10) - $910,000

6. Harry Hall (-8) - $750,000

T7. Rickie Fowler (-7) - $645,000

T7. Viktor Hovland (-7) - $645,000

T7. Ludvig Åberg (-7) - $645,000

10. Michael Kim (-6) - $560,000

11. Cameron Young (-5) - $520,000

T12. Ben Griffin (-3) - $441,000

T12. Rory McIlroy (-3) - $441,000

T12. Harris English (-3) - $441,000

T15. Taylor Pendrith (-2) - $372,000

T15. Russell Henley (-2) - $372,000

T17. Keegan Bradley (-1) - $332,000

T17. Matt Fitzpatrick (-1) - $332,000

T19. Si Woo Kim (E) - $272,750

T19. Brian Harman (E) - $272,750

T19. Kurt Kitayama (E) - $272,750

T19. Jacob Bridgeman (E) - $272,750

T23. Shane Lowry (+1) - $213,000

T23. J.J. Spaun (+1) - $213,000

T23. Jason Day (+1) - $213,000

T26. Akshay Bhatia (+2) - $177,500

T26. Hideki Matsuyama (+2) - $177,500

T28. Xander Schauffele (+3) - $163,500

T28. Denny McCarthy (+3) - $163,500

T30. J.T. Poston (+4) - $146,000

T30. Justin Rose (+4) - $146,000

T30. Patrick Cantlay (+4) - $146,000

T33. Chris Gotterup (+6) - $119,667

T33. Bud Cauley (+6) - $119,667

T33. Tom Hoge (+6) - $119,667

T33. Justin Thomas (+6) - $119,667

T33. Collin Morikawa (+6) - $119,667

T33. Nick Taylor (+6) - $119,667

39. Corey Conners (+7) - $104,000

T40. Sungjae Im (+10) - $98,000

T40. Lucas Glover (+10) - $98,000

42. Sam Stevens (+11) - $92,000

43. Ryan Fox (+12) - $88,000

44. Ryan Gerard (+14) - $84,000

45. Jhonattan Vegas (+15) - $80,000

46. Thomas Detry (+17) - $76,000

47. Brian Campbell (+18) - $72,000

48. Andrew Novak (+20) - $70,000

