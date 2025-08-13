The BMW Championship 2025 will commence on Thursday, August 14, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. The second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will feature a 49-player field consisting of the top finishers in the FedEx Cup standings. Sepp Straka will miss the event due to personal reasons and has opted out.

Ad

The first round of the BMW Championship 2025 will begin on Thursday at 9:21 a.m. ET, with J.T. Poston teeing off solo from the first hole. Xander Schauffele and Michael Kim will be the first pair in action on Thursday, teeing off 11 minutes later.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is paired alongside Rory McIlroy and will begin play at 11:16 a.m. ET. U.S. Ryder Cup skipper and defending champion Keegan Bradley is paired with Maverick McNealy and will begin at 10:54 a.m. ET.

Ad

Trending

BMW Championship 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

Keegan Bradley is the defending champion at the BMW Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the BMW Championship 2025, Round 1 (all times ET):

9:21 AM - J.T. Poston (USA)

9:32 AM - Xander Schauffele (USA), Michael Kim (USA)

9:43 AM - Kurt Kitayama (USA), Thomas Detry (BEL)

9:54 AM - Ryan Fox (NZL), Taylor Pendrith (CAN)

10:05 AM - Lucas Glover (USA), Sam Stevens (USA)

10:16 AM - Viktor Hovland (NOR), Akshay Bhatia (USA)

10:27 AM - Nick Taylor (CAN), Shane Lowry (IRL)

10:43 AM - Brian Harman (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

10:54 AM - Keegan Bradley (USA), Maverick McNealy (USA)

11:05 AM - Ben Griffin (USA), Russell Henley (USA)

11:16 AM - Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIR)

11:27 AM - Andrew Novak (USA), Harris English (USA)

11:38 AM - Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Rickie Fowler (USA)

11:54 AM - Harry Hall (ENG), Jason Day (AUS)

12:05 PM - Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG), Si Woo Kim (KOR)

12:16 PM - Brian Campbell (USA), Denny McCarthy (USA)

12:27 PM - Ryan Gerard (USA), Daniel Berger (USA)

12:38 PM - Chris Gotterup (USA), Jacob Bridgeman (USA)

12:49 PM - Sam Burns (USA), Sungjae Im (KOR)

1:05 PM - Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Robert MacIntyre (SCO)

1:16 PM - Collin Morikawa (USA), Corey Conners (CAN)

1:27 PM - Justin Thomas (USA), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

1:38 PM - Justin Rose (ENG), J.J. Spaun (USA)

1:49 PM - Cameron Young (USA), Ludvig Åberg (SWE)

2:00 PM - Tom Hoge (USA), Bud Cauley (USA)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More