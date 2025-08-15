BMW Championship 2025 round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Following the first round of the BMW Championship 2025, Robert MacIntyre took the early lead after firing an 8-under 62. With the joint career low round, he took the three-stroke lead over Tommy Fleetwood at the Caves Valley Golf Club.

The second round of the BMW Championship will tee off on Friday, August 15, with Harry Hall and Jason Day teeing off at 9:21 am ET. Jhonattan Vegas and Rickie Fowler are in the final group for the day and will begin the round at 2:00 pm ET.

MacIntyre is paired alongside Hideki Matsuyama and will begin the round at 10:27 am ET. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will resume play at 1:38 pm ET. While Scheffler is in solo third place at 4-under, McIlroy is sitting 8 strokes back.

BMW Championship 2025 round 2 tee times explored

Tommy Fleetwood is in a good position after the first round of the BMW Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the BMW Championship 2025, round 2:

9:21 am: Harry Hall (England), Jason Day (Australia)

9:32 am: Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Si Woo Kim (South Korea)

9:43 am: Brian Campbell (United States), Denny McCarthy (United States)

9:54 am: Ryan Gerard (United States), Daniel Berger (United States)

10:05 am: Chris Gotterup (United States), Jacob Bridgeman (United States)

10:16 am: Sam Burns (United States), Sungjae Im (South Korea)

10:27 am: Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

10:43 am: Collin Morikawa (United States), Corey Conners (Canada)

10:54 am: Justin Thomas (United States), Tommy Fleetwood (England)

11:05 am: Justin Rose (England), J.J. Spaun (United States)

11:16 am: Cameron Young (United States), Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

11:27 am: Tom Hoge (United States), Bud Cauley (United States)

11:38 am: J.T. Poston (United States)

11:54 am: Xander Schauffele (United States), Michael Kim (United States)

12:05 pm: Kurt Kitayama (United States), Thomas Detry (Belgium)

12:16 pm: Ryan Fox (New Zealand), Taylor Pendrith (Canada)

12:27 pm: Lucas Glover (United States), Sam Stevens (United States)

12:38 pm: Viktor Hovland (Norway), Akshay Bhatia (United States)

12:49 pm: Nick Taylor (Canada), Shane Lowry (Ireland)

1:05 pm: Brian Harman (United States), Patrick Cantlay (United States)

1:16 pm: Keegan Bradley (United States), Maverick McNealy (United States)

1:27 pm: Ben Griffin (United States), Russell Henley (United States)

1:38 pm: Scottie Scheffler (United States), Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

1:49 pm: Andrew Novak (United States), Harris English (United States)

2:00 pm: Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela), Rickie Fowler (United States)

