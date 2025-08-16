BMW Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Following the second round of the BMW Championship 2025, Robert MacIntyre strengthened his lead over the field. He fired a low 6-under 64 on Day 2 to take the five-hole lead at the Caves Valley Golf Club.
The third round of the BMW Championship will tee off on Saturday, August 15, with Ryan Gerard resuming the play at 9:10 am ET. Sam Stevens and Andrew Novak will be the first pair in action and will begin the round at 9:17 am ET.
Leader Robert MacIntyre is paired alongside Scottie Scheffler and will kick off the play at 1:45 pm ET. The World No. 1 golfer is currently five strokes off the lead after 36 holes, after shooting 65 on Friday.
Speaking of the other names, Ludvig Aberg is in solo third after a second round 6,4 while Hideki Matsuyama, who also fired 64, is seven shots back. Tommy Fleetwood is sitting eight strokes back after shooting 69 and is tied alongside Michael Kim and Maverick McNealy.
BMW Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the BMW Championship 2025 Round 3:
- 9:10 am: Ryan Gerard (USA)
- 9:17 am: Sam Stevens (USA), Andrew Novak (USA)
- 9:28 am: Brian Campbell (USA), Lucas Glover (USA)
- 9:39 am: Thomas Detry (BEL), Ryan Fox (NZL)
- 9:50 am: Sungjae Im (KOR), Jhonattan Vegas (VEN)
- 10:01 am: Xander Schauffele (USA), Akshay Bhatia (USA)
- 10:12 am: Collin Morikawa (USA), Justin Thomas (USA)
- 10:28 am: Tom Hoge (USA), J.T. Poston (USA)
- 10:39 am: Keegan Bradley (USA), Chris Gotterup (USA)
- 10:50 am: Brian Harman (USA), Bud Cauley (USA)
- 11:01 am: Corey Conners (CAN), Justin Rose (ENG)
- 11:12 am: Nick Taylor (CAN), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG)
- 11:23 am: Cameron Young (USA), Kurt Kitayama (USA)
- 11:39 am: Daniel Berger (USA), Jacob Bridgeman (USA)
- 11:50 am: Ben Griffin (USA), Si Woo Kim (KOR)
- 12:01 pm: Shane Lowry (IRL), Patrick Cantlay (USA)
- 12:12 pm: Denny McCarthy (USA), J.J. Spaun (USA)
- 12:23 pm: Harris English (USA), Jason Day (AUS)
- 12:34 pm: Rickie Fowler (USA), Taylor Pendrith (CAN)
- 12:50 pm: Rory McIlroy (NIR), Russell Henley (USA)
- 1:01 pm: Sam Burns (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR)
- 1:12 pm: Maverick McNealy (USA), Harry Hall (ENG)
- 1:23 pm: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Michael Kim (USA)
- 1:34 pm: Ludvig Aberg (SWE), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)
- 1:45 pm: Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Scottie Scheffler (USA)