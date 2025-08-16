BMW Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Following the second round of the BMW Championship 2025, Robert MacIntyre strengthened his lead over the field. He fired a low 6-under 64 on Day 2 to take the five-hole lead at the Caves Valley Golf Club.

Ad

The third round of the BMW Championship will tee off on Saturday, August 15, with Ryan Gerard resuming the play at 9:10 am ET. Sam Stevens and Andrew Novak will be the first pair in action and will begin the round at 9:17 am ET.

Leader Robert MacIntyre is paired alongside Scottie Scheffler and will kick off the play at 1:45 pm ET. The World No. 1 golfer is currently five strokes off the lead after 36 holes, after shooting 65 on Friday.

Ad

Trending

Speaking of the other names, Ludvig Aberg is in solo third after a second round 6,4 while Hideki Matsuyama, who also fired 64, is seven shots back. Tommy Fleetwood is sitting eight strokes back after shooting 69 and is tied alongside Michael Kim and Maverick McNealy.

BMW Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times explored

Scottie Scheffler is in contention for the BMW Championship 2025 title (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the BMW Championship 2025 Round 3:

9:10 am: Ryan Gerard (USA)

9:17 am: Sam Stevens (USA), Andrew Novak (USA)

9:28 am: Brian Campbell (USA), Lucas Glover (USA)

9:39 am: Thomas Detry (BEL), Ryan Fox (NZL)

9:50 am: Sungjae Im (KOR), Jhonattan Vegas (VEN)

10:01 am: Xander Schauffele (USA), Akshay Bhatia (USA)

10:12 am: Collin Morikawa (USA), Justin Thomas (USA)

10:28 am: Tom Hoge (USA), J.T. Poston (USA)

10:39 am: Keegan Bradley (USA), Chris Gotterup (USA)

10:50 am: Brian Harman (USA), Bud Cauley (USA)

11:01 am: Corey Conners (CAN), Justin Rose (ENG)

11:12 am: Nick Taylor (CAN), Matt Fitzpatrick (ENG)

11:23 am: Cameron Young (USA), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

11:39 am: Daniel Berger (USA), Jacob Bridgeman (USA)

11:50 am: Ben Griffin (USA), Si Woo Kim (KOR)

12:01 pm: Shane Lowry (IRL), Patrick Cantlay (USA)

12:12 pm: Denny McCarthy (USA), J.J. Spaun (USA)

12:23 pm: Harris English (USA), Jason Day (AUS)

12:34 pm: Rickie Fowler (USA), Taylor Pendrith (CAN)

12:50 pm: Rory McIlroy (NIR), Russell Henley (USA)

1:01 pm: Sam Burns (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR)

1:12 pm: Maverick McNealy (USA), Harry Hall (ENG)

1:23 pm: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Michael Kim (USA)

1:34 pm: Ludvig Aberg (SWE), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

1:45 pm: Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Scottie Scheffler (USA)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More