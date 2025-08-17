BMW Championship 2025 round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Following the third day of action at the BMW Championship 2025, Robert MacIntyre continued holding the top spot. He shot a 2-under 68 to move to 16-under and take a four-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler.
The final round of the BMW Championship will tee off on Sunday, August 17, with Andrew Novak starting at 9:05 a.m. ET. Sungjae Im and Jhonattan Vegas will begin seven minutes later from the first tee at Caves Valley Golf Club.
Leader Robert MacIntyre and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will resume play at 1:40 p.m. ET. Scheffler is looking for his fifth win of the season and will try to close out the four-stroke gap.
Speaking of the others, Ludvig Aberg remains solo third, six strokes back. Sam Burns and Harry Hall are tied for fourth at 8-under, while Tommy Fleetwood and Maverick McNealy sit tied for sixth at 7-under.
The final round of the BMW Championship will also decide the fate of a few names such as Rickie Fowler and Michael Kim, who are on the playoff bubble. For the uninitiated, only the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings qualify for the Tour Championship.
BMW Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the BMW Championship 2025 Round 4 (all times in ET):
- 9:05 am - Andrew Novak
- 9:12 am - Sungjae Im and Jhonattan Vegas
- 9:23 am - Brian Campbell and Ryan Fox
- 9:34 am - Thomas Detry and Ryan Gerard
- 9:45 am - Chris Gotterup and Sam Stevens
- 9:56 am - Xander Schauffele and Bud Cauley
- 10:07 am - Denny McCarthy and Lucas Glover
- 10:23 am - Shane Lowry and Tom Hoge
- 10:34 am - Si Woo Kim and J.T. Poston
- 10:45 am - Justin Rose and Daniel Berger
- 10:56 am - Justin Thomas and Keegan Bradley
- 11:07 am - Patrick Cantlay and J.J. Spaun
- 11:18 am - Nick Taylor and Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:34 am - Brian Harman and Collin Morikawa
- 11:45 am - Hideki Matsuyama and Akshay Bhatia
- 11:56 am - Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Pendrith
- 12:07 pm - Ben Griffin and Jason Day
- 12:18 pm - Rory McIlroy and Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:29 pm - Russell Henley and Corey Conners
- 12:45 pm - Cameron Young and Harris English
- 12:56 pm - Viktor Hovland and Michael Kim
- 1:07 pm - Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler
- 1:18 pm - Harry Hall and Maverick McNealy
- 1:29 pm - Ludvig Aberg and Sam Burns
- 1:40 pm - Robert MacIntyre and Scottie Scheffler