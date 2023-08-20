BMW Championship leaderboard, payouts, and more

The BMW Championship came and went over the weekend and a thrilling weekend it was. Several golfers were in top form and had excellent performances.

It didn't match last weekend's FedEx St. Jude Championship that went into a playoff, but a tight final round was capped off by a stunning comeback. Here's what took place over the weekend.

BMW Championship leaderboard and earnings

Here's the full BMW Championship leaderboard, as well as who earned what money for their performances:

1: Viktor Hovland, -17, $3,600,000

T-2: Matt Fitzpatrick, -15, $1,760,000

T-2: Scottie Scheffler, -15, $1,760,000

4: Rory McIlroy, -12, $990,000

T-5: Brian Harman, -11, $790,000

T-5: Max Homa, -11, $790,000

7: Sungjae Im, -10, $695,000

T-8: Russell Henley, -9, $620,000

T-8: Xander Schauffele, -9, $620,000

T-10: Corey Conners, -7, $480,600

T-10: Harris English, -7, $480,600

T-10: Tom Kim, -7, $480,600

T-10: Denny McCarthy, -7, $480,600

T-10: Andrew Putnam, -7, $480,600

T-15: Sam Burns, -6, $332,000

T-15: Patrick Cantlay, -6, $332,000

T-15: Wyndham Clark, -6, $332,000

T-15: Adam Svensson, -6, $332,000

T-15: Sahith Theegala, -6, $332,000

T-15: Cameron Young, -6, $332,000

21: Tom Hoge, -5, $262,000

T-22: Lucas Glover, -4, $229,000

T-22: JT Poston, -4, $229,000

T-22: Justin Rose, -4, $229,000

T-25: Eric Cole, -3, $179,750

T-25: Tommy Fleetwood -3, $179,750

T-25: Rickie Fowler, -3, $179,750

T-25: Collin Morikawa, -3, $179,750

T-29: Keegan Bradley, -2, $156,500

T-29: Chris Kirk, -2, $156,500

T-31: Emiliano Grillo, E, $139,000

T-31: Si Woo Kim, E, $139,000

T-31: Jon Rahm, E, $139,000

T-34: Tyrrell Hatton, +1, $122,000

T-34: Adam Schenk, +1, $122,000

T-34: Jordan Spieth, +1, $122,000

T-37: Tony Finau, +2, $108,000

T-37: Patrick Rodgers, +2, $108,000

T-37: Sepp Straka, +2, $108,000

40: Cam Davis, +3, $100,000

T-41: Kurt Kitayama, +4, $94,000

T-41: Brendon Todd, +4, $94,000

43: Byeong Hun An, +5, $88,000

44: Adam Hadwin, +6, $84,000

T-45: Jason Day, +7, $78,000

T-45: Lee Hodges, +7, $78,000

47: Nick Taylor, +10, $72,000

48: Seamus Power, +14, $70,000

49: Taylor Moore, +18, $68,000

Hideki Matsuyama withdrew and was not paid for his efforts. Viktor Hovland's win comes as a part of an excellent run of form lately. He's been confirmed for the Ryder Cup and he continues to get better.

It was another excellent showing for Scottie Scheffler, but he is still in search of a recent victory. The world number one's putting woes have been well documented and he was unable to overcome them for a victory over the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick also tied with him and is searching for another victory. Just behind them was Rory McIlroy, who is also in desperate need of a win. It's been another solid year for the Irishman, but he still hasn't captured a high-profile win in a while.

Lucas Glover was unable to capture the magic of the last two weekends. His winning streak came to an end at the BMW Championship, though it was not a product of poor play. He shot four under and ended up T22 overall.