BMW International Open round 2 delayed: New tee time explored

The second round of the 2025 BMW International Open was delayed by one hour and 45 minutes on Friday, July 4, due to lightning in the area. The round was initially slated to start at 7:30 am local time.

Ad

However, the DP World Tour shared an update on the delayed start of the game on its X account. The play on Friday will now start at 9:15 local time.

"Round 2 will start at 09.15 (local time) with a 1 hour and 45 minute delay to all original tee times," DP World Tour wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 2025 BMW International Open started with its first round on Thursday, July 3, at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany. After the first 18 holes, Gavin Green took the lead in a tie with Marco Penge, Darius van Driel, Ugo Coussaud, and Wenyi Ding. They all played a round of 67.

A look into the BMW International Open 2025 pairings

BMW International Open 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Although the BMW International Open will have a delayed start on Friday, the pairings will remain the same. Benjamin Hebert will start the game on the first tee in a group with Hurly Long and Zihao Jin, while on the tenth hole, Pablo Larrazábal, George Bryan, and Angel Ayora will tee off.

Ad

Here are the pairings for the second round of the 2025 BMW International Open for the morning and afternoon on the first and tenth holes:

Morning pairings, Hole 1

Benjamin Hebert, Hurly Long, Zihao Jin

Alexander Levy, Jeff Winther, Brandon Stone

Richard Mansell, Alejandro Del Rey, Ashun Wu

Yuto Katsuragawa, Daniel Brown, Shubhankar Sharma

Jacob Skov Olesen, Oliver Lindell, Jens Dantorp

Jose Luis Ballester, Casey Jarvis, Wenyi Ding

Jacques Kruyswijk, Nacho Elvira, Nicolas Colsaerts

Darius Van Driel, Jorge Campillo, Ugo Coussaud

Zander Lombard, David Ravetto, Joost Luiten

Jack Senior, Richard Sterne, Tom Vaillant

Troy Merritt, Matthew Southgate, Marcus Armitage

Ben Schmidt, Alexander Frances, MK Kim

Brandon Wu, Wolfgang Glawe, Veer Ahlawat

Ad

Morning pairings, Hole 10

Pablo Larrazábal, George Bryan, Angel Ayora

John Parry, Laurie Canter, Keita Nakajima

Marcel Siem, Martin Kaymer, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Eugenio Chacarra, Ewen Ferguson, Patrick Reed

David Puig, Luke Donald, Jordan Smith

Wesley Bryan, Bernd Wiesberger, Freddy Schott

Maximilian Kieffer, Dan Bradbury, Sam Bairstow

Adrian Otaegui, Angel Hidalgo, Frederic Lacroix

Matthew Jordan, Darren Fichardt, Alex Fitzpatrick

Conor Purcell, Jordan Gumberg, Thomas Aiken

Deon Germishuys, Mikael Lindberg, Brandon Robinson Thompson

Andreas Halvorsen, Jacopo Vecchi Fossa, Tadeas Tetak

Daniel Gale, Kazuma Kobori, Andrew Wilson

Ad

Afternoon pairings, hole 1

Matthias Schwab, Julien Guerrier, Connor Syme

Marcel Schneider, Romain Langasque, Johannes Veerman

Martin Couvra, Haotong Li, Marco Penge

Adrien Saddier, Kristoffer Reitan, Sergio Garcia

Edoardo Molinari, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Matti Schmid

Daniel Hillier, Shaun Norris, Yannik Paul

Calum Hill, Andrea Pavan, Tiger Christensen

Joe Dean, Elvis Smylie, Simon Forsström

Sean Crocker, Ricardo Gouveia, Guido Migliozzi

Gavin Green, Jason Scrivener, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Manuel Elvira, Kevin Chappell, Hamish Brown

Gregorio De Leo, Nicolas Horder, Niklas Lemke

Michael Hirmer, Robin Williams, Lucas Bjerregaard

Ad

Afternoon pairings, hole 10

Erik Barnes, Tapio Pulkkanen, Corey Shaun

Björn Åkesson, Richie Ramsay, Grant Forrest

Francesco Laporta, Todd Clements, Matthew Baldwin

Clément Sordet, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jannik De Bruyn

Dylan Naidoo, David Micheluzzi, Jeong Weon Ko

Fabrizio Zanotti, Ockie Strydom, Andy Sullivan

Ryggs Johnston, Dale Whitnell, Aaron Cockerill

Davis Bryant, David Horsey, Nathan Kimsey

Joakim Lagergren, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Scott Jamieson

Joel Girrbach, Ivan Cantero, Martin Trainer

Jayden Schaper, Joel Moscatel, Wilco Nienaber

Pierre Pineau, Ross Fisher, Dan Erickson

Taiga Semikawa, Tim Wiedemeyer, Ryan Van Velzen

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More