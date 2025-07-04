BMW International Open round 2 delayed: New tee time explored

The second round of the 2025 BMW International Open was delayed by one hour and 45 minutes on Friday, July 4, due to lightning in the area. The round was initially slated to start at 7:30 am local time.
However, the DP World Tour shared an update on the delayed start of the game on its X account. The play on Friday will now start at 9:15 local time.
"Round 2 will start at 09.15 (local time) with a 1 hour and 45 minute delay to all original tee times," DP World Tour wrote.
The 2025 BMW International Open started with its first round on Thursday, July 3, at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany. After the first 18 holes, Gavin Green took the lead in a tie with Marco Penge, Darius van Driel, Ugo Coussaud, and Wenyi Ding. They all played a round of 67.
A look into the BMW International Open 2025 pairings
Although the BMW International Open will have a delayed start on Friday, the pairings will remain the same. Benjamin Hebert will start the game on the first tee in a group with Hurly Long and Zihao Jin, while on the tenth hole, Pablo Larrazábal, George Bryan, and Angel Ayora will tee off.
Here are the pairings for the second round of the 2025 BMW International Open for the morning and afternoon on the first and tenth holes:
Morning pairings, Hole 1
- Benjamin Hebert, Hurly Long, Zihao Jin
- Alexander Levy, Jeff Winther, Brandon Stone
- Richard Mansell, Alejandro Del Rey, Ashun Wu
- Yuto Katsuragawa, Daniel Brown, Shubhankar Sharma
- Jacob Skov Olesen, Oliver Lindell, Jens Dantorp
- Jose Luis Ballester, Casey Jarvis, Wenyi Ding
- Jacques Kruyswijk, Nacho Elvira, Nicolas Colsaerts
- Darius Van Driel, Jorge Campillo, Ugo Coussaud
- Zander Lombard, David Ravetto, Joost Luiten
- Jack Senior, Richard Sterne, Tom Vaillant
- Troy Merritt, Matthew Southgate, Marcus Armitage
- Ben Schmidt, Alexander Frances, MK Kim
- Brandon Wu, Wolfgang Glawe, Veer Ahlawat
Morning pairings, Hole 10
- Pablo Larrazábal, George Bryan, Angel Ayora
- John Parry, Laurie Canter, Keita Nakajima
- Marcel Siem, Martin Kaymer, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Eugenio Chacarra, Ewen Ferguson, Patrick Reed
- David Puig, Luke Donald, Jordan Smith
- Wesley Bryan, Bernd Wiesberger, Freddy Schott
- Maximilian Kieffer, Dan Bradbury, Sam Bairstow
- Adrian Otaegui, Angel Hidalgo, Frederic Lacroix
- Matthew Jordan, Darren Fichardt, Alex Fitzpatrick
- Conor Purcell, Jordan Gumberg, Thomas Aiken
- Deon Germishuys, Mikael Lindberg, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Andreas Halvorsen, Jacopo Vecchi Fossa, Tadeas Tetak
- Daniel Gale, Kazuma Kobori, Andrew Wilson
Afternoon pairings, hole 1
- Matthias Schwab, Julien Guerrier, Connor Syme
- Marcel Schneider, Romain Langasque, Johannes Veerman
- Martin Couvra, Haotong Li, Marco Penge
- Adrien Saddier, Kristoffer Reitan, Sergio Garcia
- Edoardo Molinari, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Matti Schmid
- Daniel Hillier, Shaun Norris, Yannik Paul
- Calum Hill, Andrea Pavan, Tiger Christensen
- Joe Dean, Elvis Smylie, Simon Forsström
- Sean Crocker, Ricardo Gouveia, Guido Migliozzi
- Gavin Green, Jason Scrivener, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Manuel Elvira, Kevin Chappell, Hamish Brown
- Gregorio De Leo, Nicolas Horder, Niklas Lemke
- Michael Hirmer, Robin Williams, Lucas Bjerregaard
Afternoon pairings, hole 10
- Erik Barnes, Tapio Pulkkanen, Corey Shaun
- Björn Åkesson, Richie Ramsay, Grant Forrest
- Francesco Laporta, Todd Clements, Matthew Baldwin
- Clément Sordet, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jannik De Bruyn
- Dylan Naidoo, David Micheluzzi, Jeong Weon Ko
- Fabrizio Zanotti, Ockie Strydom, Andy Sullivan
- Ryggs Johnston, Dale Whitnell, Aaron Cockerill
- Davis Bryant, David Horsey, Nathan Kimsey
- Joakim Lagergren, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Scott Jamieson
- Joel Girrbach, Ivan Cantero, Martin Trainer
- Jayden Schaper, Joel Moscatel, Wilco Nienaber
- Pierre Pineau, Ross Fisher, Dan Erickson
- Taiga Semikawa, Tim Wiedemeyer, Ryan Van Velzen