BMW Ladies Championship 2025 R1 tee times and groupings explored

This week on the LPGA Tour, golfers will tee off at the 2025 BMW Ladies Championship, which will start on Thursday, October 16. It’s a four-day event featuring a stellar field of the likes of Nasa Hataoka, Hannah Green, Celine Boutier, and many others.

Players will tee off for the opening round in groups of three on the first and tenth holes. The play on Thursday will start at 8 a.m. local time.

On the first tee, Nasa Hataoka will tee off in a group with Esther Henseleit and Gaby Lopez, while on the tenth, Lindy Duncan will tee off alongside Yuri Yoshida and Rio Takeda.

Lauren Coughlin will tee off on the tenth hole in a group with Jeongeun Lee6 and Kumkang Park. Allisen Corpuz will also play this week in Korea and will tee off for the opening round on the tenth hole at 9:28 a.m. local time in a group with Brooke Matthews and Ingrid Lindblad.

Defending champion Hannah Green will start her game on the first tee on day 1. She will tee off at 10:01 am local time in a group with Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee.

BMW Ladies Championship 2025 R1 tee times

Here are the BMW Ladies Championship 2025 R1 tee times:

Tee Hole No. 1

8:00 AM: Nasa Hataoka, Esther Henseleit, Gaby Lopez

8:11 AM: Cassie Porter, Maja Stark, Lilia Vu

8:22 AM: Eun-Hee Ji, Ilhee Lee, Madelene Sagstrom

8:33 AM: Jenny Shin, Minami Katsu, Leona Maguire

8:44 AM: Yan Liu, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Miyu Yamashita

8:55 AM: Sung Hyun Park, Yealimi Noh, Gabriela Ruffels

9:06 AM: Mary Liu, Jennifer Kupcho, In Gee Chun

9:17 AM: Somi Lee, Miranda Wang, Akie Iwai

9:28 AM: Sei Young Kim, Linn Grant, Chisato Iwai

9:39 AM: Grace Kim, Hye-Jin Choi, Celine Boutier

9:50 AM: Inna Yoon, Lottie Woad, Nataliya Guseva

10:01 AM: Hannah Green, In Young Ko, Minjee Lee

10:12 AM: Hyo Joo Kim, Haeran Ryu, Brooke M. Henderson

Tee Hole No. 10

8:00 AM: Lindy Duncan, Yuri Yoshida, Rio Takeda

8:11 AM: Mi Hyang Lee, Jeongeun Lee5, Benedetta Moresco

8:22 AM: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Gemma Dryburgh, Andrea Lee

8:33 AM: Haeji Kang, Manon De Roey, Stephanie Kyriacou

8:44 AM: Lauren Coughlin, Jeongeun Lee6, Kumkang Park

8:55 AM: Gurleen Kaur, Esther Kwon (a), Ashleigh Buhai

9:06 AM: Soomin Oh (a), Robyn Choi, Lucy Li

9:17 AM: Chella Choi, Kristen Gillman, Chantree Wannasaen

9:28 AM: Brooke Matthews, Allisen Corpuz, Ingrid Lindblad

9:39 AM: Paula Reto, Jenny Bae, Auston Kim

9:50 AM: Narin An, Saki Baba, Carlota Ciganda

10:01 AM: Weiwei Zhang, Karis Anne Davidson, Jin Hee Im

10:12 AM: A Lim Kim, Sarah Schmelzel, Julia Lopez Ramirez

Notably, the tournament features a limited field of only 78 golfers, with 10 invited on sponsor exemptions. It has a purse of $2.3 million

