BMW Ladies Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times and groupings explored

Sei Young Kim fired a low 10-under 62 in the opening round of the BMW Ladies Championship to take the early lead. Following the first day's action, she had a one-stroke lead over fellow national Hyo Joo Kim.
Ad
The second round of the BMW Ladies Championship will begin on Thursday, October 16 at 7:20 pm ET. Soomin Oh, Chisato Iwai, and Celine Boutier will tee off from the first hole, while Auston Kim, Jin Young Ko, and Esther Henseleit will simultaneously begin from the tenth tee.
BMW Ladies Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the BMW Ladies Championship 2025:
Ad
Hole 1
- 7:20 pm – Soomin Oh (a) (KOR), Chisato Iwai (JPN), Celine Boutier (FRA)
- 7:31 pm – Cassie Porter (AUS), Eun-Hee Ji (KOR), Jenny Shin (KOR)
- 7:42 pm – Minjee Lee (AUS), Haeran Ryu (KOR), Gaby Lopez (MEX)
- 7:53 pm – Miranda Wang (CHN), Hye-Jin Choi (KOR), Hannah Green (AUS)
- 8:04 pm – Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS), Miyu Yamashita (JPN), Lucy Li (USA)
- 8:15 pm – Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), Andrea Lee (USA), Minami Katsu (JPN)
- 8:26 pm – Jin Hee Im (KOR), A Lim Kim (KOR), Brooke M. Henderson (CAN)
- 8:37 pm – Akie Iwai (JPN), Narin An (KOR), Weiwei Zhang (CHN)
- 8:48 pm – Maja Stark (SWE), Gemma Dryburgh (SCO), Manon De Roey (BEL)
- 8:59 pm – Somi Lee (KOR), Saki Baba (JPN), Nasa Hataoka (JPN)
- 9:10 pm – Gurleen Kaur (USA), Yealimi Noh (USA), Jennifer Kupcho (USA)
- 9:21 pm – Rio Takeda (JPN), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA), Brooke Matthews (USA)
- 9:32 pm – Sei Young Kim (KOR), Hyo Joo Kim (KOR), Lindy Duncan (USA)
Ad
Hole 10
- 7:20 pm – Auston Kim (USA), Jin Young Ko (KOR), Esther Henseleit (GER)
- 7:31 pm – Leona Maguire (IRL), Lauren Coughlin (USA), Ashleigh Buhai (RSA)
- 7:42 pm – Mary Liu (CHN), Robyn Choi (AUS), Chella Choi (KOR)
- 7:53 pm – Yuri Yoshida (JPN), Mi Hyang Lee (KOR), Lilia Vu (USA)
- 8:04 pm – Benedetta Moresco (ITA), Ilhee Lee (KOR), Yan Liu (CHN)
- 8:15 pm – Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN), Jeongeun Lee6 (KOR), In Gee Chun (KOR)
- 8:26 pm – Ingrid Lindblad (SWE), Jenny Bae (USA), Ina Yoon (KOR)
- 8:37 pm – Lottie Woad (ENG), Nataliya Guseva (UNA), Jeongeun Lee5 (KOR)
- 8:48 pm – Sung Hyun Park (KOR), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS), Linn Grant (SWE)
- 8:59 pm – Grace Kim (AUS), Paula Reto (RSA), Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (FRA)
- 9:10 pm – Haeji Kang (KOR), Esther Kwon (a) (USA), Kristen Gillman (USA)
- 9:21 pm – Allisen Corpuz (USA), Carlota Ciganda (ESP), Karis Davidson (AUS)
- 9:32 pm – Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP), Kumkang Park (KOR), Sarah Schmelzel (USA)
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti