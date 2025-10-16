BMW Ladies Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times and groupings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 16, 2025 23:52 GMT
BMW Ladies Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
BMW Ladies Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Sei Young Kim fired a low 10-under 62 in the opening round of the BMW Ladies Championship to take the early lead. Following the first day's action, she had a one-stroke lead over fellow national Hyo Joo Kim.

The second round of the BMW Ladies Championship will begin on Thursday, October 16 at 7:20 pm ET. Soomin Oh, Chisato Iwai, and Celine Boutier will tee off from the first hole, while Auston Kim, Jin Young Ko, and Esther Henseleit will simultaneously begin from the tenth tee.

BMW Ladies Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times explored

Sei Young Kim takes the early lead at the BMW Ladies Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Sei Young Kim takes the early lead at the BMW Ladies Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the BMW Ladies Championship 2025:

also-read-trending Trending

Hole 1

  • 7:20 pm – Soomin Oh (a) (KOR), Chisato Iwai (JPN), Celine Boutier (FRA)
  • 7:31 pm – Cassie Porter (AUS), Eun-Hee Ji (KOR), Jenny Shin (KOR)
  • 7:42 pm – Minjee Lee (AUS), Haeran Ryu (KOR), Gaby Lopez (MEX)
  • 7:53 pm – Miranda Wang (CHN), Hye-Jin Choi (KOR), Hannah Green (AUS)
  • 8:04 pm – Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS), Miyu Yamashita (JPN), Lucy Li (USA)
  • 8:15 pm – Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), Andrea Lee (USA), Minami Katsu (JPN)
  • 8:26 pm – Jin Hee Im (KOR), A Lim Kim (KOR), Brooke M. Henderson (CAN)
  • 8:37 pm – Akie Iwai (JPN), Narin An (KOR), Weiwei Zhang (CHN)
  • 8:48 pm – Maja Stark (SWE), Gemma Dryburgh (SCO), Manon De Roey (BEL)
  • 8:59 pm – Somi Lee (KOR), Saki Baba (JPN), Nasa Hataoka (JPN)
  • 9:10 pm – Gurleen Kaur (USA), Yealimi Noh (USA), Jennifer Kupcho (USA)
  • 9:21 pm – Rio Takeda (JPN), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA), Brooke Matthews (USA)
  • 9:32 pm – Sei Young Kim (KOR), Hyo Joo Kim (KOR), Lindy Duncan (USA)
Hole 10

  • 7:20 pm – Auston Kim (USA), Jin Young Ko (KOR), Esther Henseleit (GER)
  • 7:31 pm – Leona Maguire (IRL), Lauren Coughlin (USA), Ashleigh Buhai (RSA)
  • 7:42 pm – Mary Liu (CHN), Robyn Choi (AUS), Chella Choi (KOR)
  • 7:53 pm – Yuri Yoshida (JPN), Mi Hyang Lee (KOR), Lilia Vu (USA)
  • 8:04 pm – Benedetta Moresco (ITA), Ilhee Lee (KOR), Yan Liu (CHN)
  • 8:15 pm – Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN), Jeongeun Lee6 (KOR), In Gee Chun (KOR)
  • 8:26 pm – Ingrid Lindblad (SWE), Jenny Bae (USA), Ina Yoon (KOR)
  • 8:37 pm – Lottie Woad (ENG), Nataliya Guseva (UNA), Jeongeun Lee5 (KOR)
  • 8:48 pm – Sung Hyun Park (KOR), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS), Linn Grant (SWE)
  • 8:59 pm – Grace Kim (AUS), Paula Reto (RSA), Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (FRA)
  • 9:10 pm – Haeji Kang (KOR), Esther Kwon (a) (USA), Kristen Gillman (USA)
  • 9:21 pm – Allisen Corpuz (USA), Carlota Ciganda (ESP), Karis Davidson (AUS)
  • 9:32 pm – Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP), Kumkang Park (KOR), Sarah Schmelzel (USA)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.


