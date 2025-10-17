BMW Ladies Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and groupings explored

Following the second day of action at the BMW Ladies Championship 2025, Sei Young Kim took the 36-hole lead. The hometown star fired a 66 on Day 2 after an opening-round 62 to take a one-shot lead over Brooke Matthews, who carded a 64.
The penultimate round of the 2025 BMW Ladies Championship will begin on Friday, October 17, at 7:20 pm ET. Players will continue to start from split tees, with Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lottie Woad, and Lauren Coughlin teeing off from Hole 1. Simultaneously, Chella Choi, Chisato Iwai, and Minami Katsu will begin from the tenth tee.
BMW Ladies Championship 2025, Round 3 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the BMW Ladies Championship 2025, Round 3:
Hole 1
- 7:25 pm: Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN), Lottie Woad (ENG), Lauren Coughlin (USA)
- 7:36 pm: Jennifer Kupcho (USA), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA), Allisen Corpuz (USA)
- 7:47 pm: Andrea Lee (USA), Lucy Li (USA), Haeran Ryu (KOR)
- 7:58 pm: Ina Yoon (KOR), Esther Henseleit (GER), Ashleigh Buhai (RSA)
- 8:09 pm: Hannah Green (AUS), Manon De Roey (BEL), Gurleen Kaur (USA)
- 8:20 pm: Robyn Choi (AUS), Gaby Lopez (MEX), Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)
- 8:31 pm: Weiwei Zhang (CHN), A Lim Kim (KOR), Somi Lee (KOR)
- 8:42 pm: Lindy Duncan (USA), Soomin Oh (a) (KOR), Madelene Sagstrom (SWE)
- 8:53 pm: Jin Hee Im (KOR), Brooke M. Henderson (CAN), Saki Baba (JPN)
- 9:04 pm: Yealimi Noh (USA), Linn Grant (SWE), Gemma Dryburgh (SCO)
- 9:15 pm: Miyu Yamashita (JPN), Hye-Jin Choi (KOR), Minjee Lee (AUS)
- 9:26 pm: Hyo Joo Kim (KOR), Nasa Hataoka (JPN), Celine Boutier (FRA)
- 9:37 pm: Sei Young Kim (KOR), Brooke Matthews (USA), Rio Takeda (JPN)
Hole 10
- 7:25 pm: Chella Choi (KOR), Chisato Iwai (JPN), Minami Katsu (JPN)
- 7:36 pm: Miranda Wang (CHN), Maja Stark (SWE), Narin An (KOR)
- 7:47 pm: Sarah Schmelzel (USA), Mary Liu (CHN), Cassie Porter (AUS)
- 7:58 pm: Eun-Hee Ji (KOR), Jenny Shin (KOR), Sung Hyun Park (KOR)
- 8:09 pm: Yuri Yoshida (JPN), Mi Hyang Lee (KOR), Lilia Vu (USA)
- 8:20 pm: Yan Liu (CHN), Ingrid Lindblad (SWE), Auston Kim (USA)
- 8:31 pm: Jin Young Ko (KOR), Karis Davidson (AUS), Grace Kim (AUS)
- 8:42 pm: Paula Reto (RSA), Benedetta Moresco (ITA), Jeongeun Lee6 (KOR)
- 8:53 pm: Nataliya Guseva (UNA), Kumkang Park (KOR), Akie Iwai (JPN)
- 9:04 pm: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (FRA), Leona Maguire (IRL), Esther Kwon (a) (USA)
- 9:15 pm: Carlota Ciganda (ESP), Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)
- 9:26 pm: In Gee Chun (KOR), Jenny Bae (USA), Haeji Kang (KOR)
- 9:37 pm: Kristen Gillman (USA), Ilhee Lee (KOR), Jeongeun Lee5 (KOR)
