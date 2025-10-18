BMW Ladies Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and groupings explored

Following the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship, Sei Young Kim continued to hold the top spot after shooting a 3-under 69. The South Korean star held a four-stroke lead over Yealimi Noh and Nasa Hataoka after 54 holes.

The final round of the BMW Ladies Championship 2025 will also be played with split tees. Lottie Woad, Chisato Iwai, and Ashleigh Buhai will start the play on Saturday, October 17 from the first tee at 7:20 pm ET, while Jennifer Kupcho, Chanettee Wannasaen, and Jin Hee Im will simultaneously resume from the tenth.

BMW Ladies Championship 2025, Round 4 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the BMW Ladies Championship 2025, Round 4 (all times ET):

Hole 1

7:20 PM: Lottie Woad (ENG), Chisato Iwai (JPN), Ashleigh Buhai (RSA)

7:31 PM: Saki Baba (JPN), Hye-Jin Choi (KOR), Lilia Vu (USA)

7:42 PM: Narin An (KOR), Esther Henseleit (GER), Gurleen Kaur (USA)

7:53 PM: Weiwei Zhang (CHN), Cassie Porter (AUS), Lauren Coughlin (USA)

8:04 PM: Lucy Li (USA), Robyn Choi (AUS), Manon De Roey (BEL)

8:15 PM: Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN), Minami Katsu (JPN), Maja Stark (SWE)

8:26 PM: Lindy Duncan (USA), Hyo Joo Kim (KOR), Yan Liu (CHN)

8:37 PM: Andrea Lee (USA), Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS), Gemma Dryburgh (SCO)

8:48 PM: Brooke M. Henderson (CAN), Miranda Wang (CHN), Ina Yoon (KOR)

8:59 PM: Hannah Green (AUS), Minjee Lee (AUS), Soomin Oh (a) (KOR)

9:10 PM: Brooke Matthews (USA), A Lim Kim (KOR), Linn Grant (SWE)

9:21 PM: Somi Lee (KOR), Celine Boutier (FRA), Rio Takeda (JPN)

9:32 PM: Sei Young Kim (KOR), Yealimi Noh (USA), Nasa Hataoka (JPN)

Hole 10

7:20 PM: Jennifer Kupcho (USA), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA), Jin Hee Im (KOR)

7:31 PM: Mi Hyang Lee (KOR), Jin Young Ko (KOR), Haeran Ryu (KOR)

7:42 PM: Gaby Lopez (MEX), Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), Miyu Yamashita (JPN)

7:53 PM: Nataliya Guseva (UNA), Sarah Schmelzel (USA), Eun-Hee Ji (KOR)

8:04 PM: Leona Maguire (IRL), Yuri Yoshida (JPN), Auston Kim (USA)

8:15 PM: Allisen Corpuz (USA), Sung Hyun Park (KOR), Mary Liu (CHN)

8:26 PM: Jenny Shin (KOR), Kristen Gillman (USA), Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (FRA)

8:37 PM: Kumkang Park (KOR), Karis Davidson (AUS), Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP)

8:48 PM: Gabriela Ruffels (AUS), In Gee Chun (KOR), Chella Choi (KOR)

8:59 PM: Jenny Bae (USA), Benedetta Moresco (ITA), Jeongeun Lee5 (KOR)

9:10 PM: Grace Kim (AUS), Carlota Ciganda (ESP), Paula Reto (RSA)

9:21 PM: Jeongeun Lee6 (KOR), Akie Iwai (JPN), Ingrid Lindblad (SWE)

9:32 PM: Esther Kwon (a) (USA), Ilhee Lee (KOR)

