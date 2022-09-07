BMW PGA Championship 2022: Tee times and Round 1 schedule 

The BMW PGA Championship 2022 is set to kick off on September 8. The main championship event, which is taking place at the Wentworth Club in England, will go on until Sunday (September 11). Round 1 of the annual European Tour men's professional golf tournament will commence at 6:40 AM on September 8.

The action began on Tuesday, September 6, with the practice day being followed by a star-studded curtain raiser event. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season has the top-ranked players warming up for the run.

The event features the top players on the PGA Tour, including FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy, defending champion Billy Horschel, U.S. Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Rhyder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, and major winners - Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, and Francesco Molinari.

BMW PGA Championship Round 1 tee timings

Here are the tee times of all the golfers from Round 1 (timings in BST):

06:40: Matthieu Pavon, Joakim Lagergren, Tapio Pulkkanen

06:50: Masahiro Kawamura, Matthew Jordan, Julien Guerrier

07:00: Shubhankar Sharma, Rikard Karlberg, David Drysdale

07:10: Frederic Lacroix, Kristian Johannessen, Oliver Bekker

07:20: Greig Hutcheon, David Horsey, Scott Jamieson

07:30: Abraham Ancer, Scott Hend, Sebastian Soderberg

07:40: Maverick Antcliff, Jamie Donaldson, Matthew Southgate

07:50: Antoine Rozner, Graeme Mcdowell, Sami Valimaki

08:00: Nacho Elvira, Johannes Veerman, Steven Brown

08:10: Thriston Lawrence, Richie Ramsay, Pablo Larrazabal

08:20: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Dean Burmester, Ryan Fox

08:30: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory Mcilroy, Billy Horschel

08:45: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

08:55: Adrian Meronk, Edoardo Molinari, Hurly Long

09:05: Kurt Kitayama, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Oliver Wilson

09:15: Nicolas Colsaerts, Alexander Bjork, Stephen Gallacher

09:25: Sergio Garcia, Kalle Samooja, Andrea Pavan

09:35: Daniel Gavins, Bernd Wiesberger, Grant Forrest

09:45: Chris Wood, Jonathan Caldwell, Mikko Korhonen

09:55: Aaron Rai, Ian Poulter, Jason Scrivener

10:05: Joachim B Hansen, Callum Shinkwin, Talor Gooch

10:15: Wil Besseling, Jack Senior, Matti Schmid

10:25: Adrian Otaegui, Chris Paisley, Jack Singh Brar

10:35: Julien Brun, Darius Van Driel, David Law

10:50: Alejandro Canizares, Marc Warren, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

11:00: Francesco Laporta, Romain Langasque, Justin Walters

11:10: Lucas Bjerregaard, Fabrizio Zanotti, Andy Sullivan

11:20: Laurie Canter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Richard Sterne

11:30: Thongchai Tha Jaidee, Soren Kjeldsen, Shaun Norris

11:40: Sam Horsfield, Jazz Janewattananond, Jeff Winther

11:50: Ross Fisher, Guido Migliozzi, James Morrison

12:00: Marcus Armitage, Branden Grace, Kristoffer Broberg

12:10: Victor Dubuisson, Connor Syme, Marcus Helligkilde

12:20: Matt Wallace, Thomas Bjorn, Danny Willett

12:30: Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Ewen Ferguson

12:40: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton

12:55: Adam Scott, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Pieters

13:05: Francesco Molinari, Robert Macintyre, Luke Donald

13:15: Rasmus Hojgaard, Victor Perez, Jordan Smith

13:25: Thorbjorn Olesen, Eddie Pepperell, Thomas Detry

13:35: Adri Arnaus, Lee Westwood, Haotong Li

13:45: Maximilian Kieffer, Brandon Stone, Sean Crocker

13:55: Patrick Reed, Jorge Campillo, Garrick Higgo

14:05: John Catlin, Richard Bland, Daniel Van Tonder

14:15: George Coetzee, Nino Bertasio, Joost Luiten

14:25: Justin Harding, Marcus Kinhult, Ashun Wu

14:35: Wade Ormsby, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Santiago Tarrio

14:45: Darren Fichardt, Dale Whitnell, Ricardo Gouveia

BMW PGA Championship schedule

BMW PGA Championship Round 1 - September 8 (Thursday) - 6:40 -14:40

BMW PGA Championship Round 2 - September 9 (Friday) - 6:40 -14:40

BMW PGA Championship Round 3 - September 10 (Saturday) - 07:30 -13:20

BMW PGA Championship Round 4 - September 11 (Sunday) - 07:20 -13:15

