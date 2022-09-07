BMW PGA Championship 2022: Tee times and Round 1 schedule 

The BMW PGA Championship 2022 is set to kick off on September 8. The main championship event, which is taking place at the Wentworth Club in England, will go on until Sunday (September 11). Round 1 of the annual European Tour men's professional golf tournament will commence at 6:40 AM on September 8.
The action began on Tuesday, September 6, with the practice day being followed by a star-studded curtain raiser event. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season has the top-ranked players warming up for the run.
The event features the top players on the PGA Tour, including FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy, defending champion Billy Horschel, U.S. Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Rhyder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood, and major winners - Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, and Francesco Molinari.
BMW PGA Championship Round 1 tee timings
Here are the tee times of all the golfers from Round 1 (timings in BST):
- 06:40: Matthieu Pavon, Joakim Lagergren, Tapio Pulkkanen
- 06:50: Masahiro Kawamura, Matthew Jordan, Julien Guerrier
- 07:00: Shubhankar Sharma, Rikard Karlberg, David Drysdale
- 07:10: Frederic Lacroix, Kristian Johannessen, Oliver Bekker
- 07:20: Greig Hutcheon, David Horsey, Scott Jamieson
- 07:30: Abraham Ancer, Scott Hend, Sebastian Soderberg
- 07:40: Maverick Antcliff, Jamie Donaldson, Matthew Southgate
- 07:50: Antoine Rozner, Graeme Mcdowell, Sami Valimaki
- 08:00: Nacho Elvira, Johannes Veerman, Steven Brown
- 08:10: Thriston Lawrence, Richie Ramsay, Pablo Larrazabal
- 08:20: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Dean Burmester, Ryan Fox
- 08:30: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory Mcilroy, Billy Horschel
- 08:45: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
- 08:55: Adrian Meronk, Edoardo Molinari, Hurly Long
- 09:05: Kurt Kitayama, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Oliver Wilson
- 09:15: Nicolas Colsaerts, Alexander Bjork, Stephen Gallacher
- 09:25: Sergio Garcia, Kalle Samooja, Andrea Pavan
- 09:35: Daniel Gavins, Bernd Wiesberger, Grant Forrest
- 09:45: Chris Wood, Jonathan Caldwell, Mikko Korhonen
- 09:55: Aaron Rai, Ian Poulter, Jason Scrivener
- 10:05: Joachim B Hansen, Callum Shinkwin, Talor Gooch
- 10:15: Wil Besseling, Jack Senior, Matti Schmid
- 10:25: Adrian Otaegui, Chris Paisley, Jack Singh Brar
- 10:35: Julien Brun, Darius Van Driel, David Law
- 10:50: Alejandro Canizares, Marc Warren, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- 11:00: Francesco Laporta, Romain Langasque, Justin Walters
- 11:10: Lucas Bjerregaard, Fabrizio Zanotti, Andy Sullivan
- 11:20: Laurie Canter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Richard Sterne
- 11:30: Thongchai Tha Jaidee, Soren Kjeldsen, Shaun Norris
- 11:40: Sam Horsfield, Jazz Janewattananond, Jeff Winther
- 11:50: Ross Fisher, Guido Migliozzi, James Morrison
- 12:00: Marcus Armitage, Branden Grace, Kristoffer Broberg
- 12:10: Victor Dubuisson, Connor Syme, Marcus Helligkilde
- 12:20: Matt Wallace, Thomas Bjorn, Danny Willett
- 12:30: Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Ewen Ferguson
- 12:40: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12:55: Adam Scott, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Pieters
- 13:05: Francesco Molinari, Robert Macintyre, Luke Donald
- 13:15: Rasmus Hojgaard, Victor Perez, Jordan Smith
- 13:25: Thorbjorn Olesen, Eddie Pepperell, Thomas Detry
- 13:35: Adri Arnaus, Lee Westwood, Haotong Li
- 13:45: Maximilian Kieffer, Brandon Stone, Sean Crocker
- 13:55: Patrick Reed, Jorge Campillo, Garrick Higgo
- 14:05: John Catlin, Richard Bland, Daniel Van Tonder
- 14:15: George Coetzee, Nino Bertasio, Joost Luiten
- 14:25: Justin Harding, Marcus Kinhult, Ashun Wu
- 14:35: Wade Ormsby, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Santiago Tarrio
- 14:45: Darren Fichardt, Dale Whitnell, Ricardo Gouveia
BMW PGA Championship schedule
- BMW PGA Championship Round 1 - September 8 (Thursday) - 6:40 -14:40
- BMW PGA Championship Round 2 - September 9 (Friday) - 6:40 -14:40
- BMW PGA Championship Round 3 - September 10 (Saturday) - 07:30 -13:20
- BMW PGA Championship Round 4 - September 11 (Sunday) - 07:20 -13:15