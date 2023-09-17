BMW PGA Championship 2023 payouts & winner's share: How much will each golfer win at the $9,000,000+ event?

The fourth round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship will take place on Sunday, September 17, and by evening, it will mark the end of the DP World Tour's premier event this season.
The BMW PGA Championship, which occurred just a couple of weeks before the Ryder Cup, featured all the European team members. All 12 members made it into the weekend, with rookie Ludvig Aberg securing a two-stroke lead ahead of the final round.
The purse size of the BMW PGA Championship is now at an all-time high of $9 million, a $1 million increase from last year. The winner will receive $1.53 million, and the runner-up will take home $990,000.
Here's the complete payout for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship:
- 1st - $1,530,000
- 2nd - $990,000
- 3rd - $567,000
- 4th - $450,000
- 5th - $381,600
- 6th - $315,000
- 7th - $270,000
- 8th - $225,000
- 9th - $201,600
- 10th - $180,000
- 11th - $165,600
- 12th - $154,800
- 13th - $144,900
- 14th - $137,700
- 15th - $132,300
- 16th - $126,900
- 17th - $121,500
- 18th - $116,100
- 19th - $111,600
- 20th - $108,000
- 21st - $104,400
- 22nd - $101,700
- 23rd - $99,000
- 24th - $96,300
- 25th - $93,600
- 26th - $90,900
- 27th - $88,200
- 28th - $85,500
- 29th - $82,800
- 30th - $80,100
- 31st - $77,400
- 32nd - $74,700
- 33rd - $72,000
- 34th - $69,300
- 35th - $66,600
- 36th - $63,900
- 37th - $62,100
- 38th - $60,300
- 39th - $58,500
- 40th - $56,700
- 41st - $54,900
- 42nd - $53,100
- 43rd - $51,300
- 44th - $49,500
- 45th - $47,700
- 46th - $45,900
- 47th - $44,100
- 48th - $42,300
- 49th - $40,500
- 50th - $38,700
- 51st - $36,900
- 52nd - $35,100
- 53rd - $33,300
- 54th - $31,500
- 55th - $30,600
- 56th - $29,700
- 57th - $28,800
- 58th - $27,900
- 59th - $27,000
- 60th - $26,100
- 61st - $25,200
- 62nd - $24,300
- 63rd - $23,400
- 64th - $22,500
- 65th - $21,600
- 66th - $20,700
- 67th - $19,800
- 68th - $18,900
- 69th - $18,000
- 70th - $17,100
Ludvig Aberg leads ahead of the final round of the BMW PGA Championship
The 24-year-old DP World Tour rookie maintained his lead on Saturday, September 16, as he posted a 6-under 66 at the BMW PGA Championship, reaching a total of 17-under. He was two strokes ahead of Tommy Fleetwood and Connor Syme after three days at Wentworth.
Earlier this year, Aberg became the first player to earn a PGA Tour card immediately after topping the PGA Tour University ranking. A couple of weeks ago, he won the European Masters and was selected for the Rome event by Europe's captain, Luke Donald.
Syme shot 65 with the help of a brilliant back nine that included four birdies and an eagle. Fleetwood carded a 5-under 67 with the support of four birdies and an eagle.
Callum Shinkwin was three shots back after carding a bogey-free 64. Aaron Rai (67) and Ryan Fox (66) are also tied with Shinkwin. Jon Rahm trailed by four strokes after posting a 66 on Saturday.