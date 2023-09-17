BMW PGA Championship 2023 payouts & winner's share: How much will each golfer win at the $9,000,000+ event?

The fourth round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship will take place on Sunday, September 17, and by evening, it will mark the end of the DP World Tour's premier event this season.

The BMW PGA Championship, which occurred just a couple of weeks before the Ryder Cup, featured all the European team members. All 12 members made it into the weekend, with rookie Ludvig Aberg securing a two-stroke lead ahead of the final round.

The purse size of the BMW PGA Championship is now at an all-time high of $9 million, a $1 million increase from last year. The winner will receive $1.53 million, and the runner-up will take home $990,000.

Here's the complete payout for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship:

1st - $1,530,000

2nd - $990,000

3rd - $567,000

4th - $450,000

5th - $381,600

6th - $315,000

7th - $270,000

8th - $225,000

9th - $201,600

10th - $180,000

11th - $165,600

12th - $154,800

13th - $144,900

14th - $137,700

15th - $132,300

16th - $126,900

17th - $121,500

18th - $116,100

19th - $111,600

20th - $108,000

21st - $104,400

22nd - $101,700

23rd - $99,000

24th - $96,300

25th - $93,600

26th - $90,900

27th - $88,200

28th - $85,500

29th - $82,800

30th - $80,100

31st - $77,400

32nd - $74,700

33rd - $72,000

34th - $69,300

35th - $66,600

36th - $63,900

37th - $62,100

38th - $60,300

39th - $58,500

40th - $56,700

41st - $54,900

42nd - $53,100

43rd - $51,300

44th - $49,500

45th - $47,700

46th - $45,900

47th - $44,100

48th - $42,300

49th - $40,500

50th - $38,700

51st - $36,900

52nd - $35,100

53rd - $33,300

54th - $31,500

55th - $30,600

56th - $29,700

57th - $28,800

58th - $27,900

59th - $27,000

60th - $26,100

61st - $25,200

62nd - $24,300

63rd - $23,400

64th - $22,500

65th - $21,600

66th - $20,700

67th - $19,800

68th - $18,900

69th - $18,000

70th - $17,100

Ludvig Aberg leads ahead of the final round of the BMW PGA Championship

The 24-year-old DP World Tour rookie maintained his lead on Saturday, September 16, as he posted a 6-under 66 at the BMW PGA Championship, reaching a total of 17-under. He was two strokes ahead of Tommy Fleetwood and Connor Syme after three days at Wentworth.

Earlier this year, Aberg became the first player to earn a PGA Tour card immediately after topping the PGA Tour University ranking. A couple of weeks ago, he won the European Masters and was selected for the Rome event by Europe's captain, Luke Donald.

Syme shot 65 with the help of a brilliant back nine that included four birdies and an eagle. Fleetwood carded a 5-under 67 with the support of four birdies and an eagle.

Callum Shinkwin was three shots back after carding a bogey-free 64. Aaron Rai (67) and Ryan Fox (66) are also tied with Shinkwin. Jon Rahm trailed by four strokes after posting a 66 on Saturday.