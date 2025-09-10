BMW PGA Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The BMW PGA Championship is set to begin on Thursday, September 11 at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England. The Rolex Series event will feature notables such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and other European Ryder Cup squad members.

The opening round of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 will start at 6:40 am local time. All players will begin from the first tee, with Tom Vaillant, Thomas Aiken and Ivan Cantero making up the first group of the day.

Rory McIlroy is paired alongside Jon Rahm and Shane Lowry for the first two rounds of the BMW PGA Championship. The trio will tee off at Wentworth at 12:45 pm local time.

BMW PGA Championship 2025 Round 1 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the BMW PGA Championship 2025 Round 1 (all times local):

6:40 am: Tom Vaillant, Thomas Aiken, Ivan Cantero

6:50 am: Marcel Schneider, Jeong Weon Ko, Angel Ayora

7:00 am: Gavin Green, David Micheluzzi, Jayden Schaper

7:10 am: Brandon Stone, Li Haotong, Aaron Cockerill

7:20 am: Johannes Veerman, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell

7:30 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Connor Syme, Martin Couvra

7:40 am: Antoine Rozner, Michael Kim, Nicolai von Dellingshausen

7:50 am: Padraig Harrington, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Brown

8:00 am: Francesco Molinari, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim

8:15 am: Matt Wallace, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai

8:25 am: Laurie Canter, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka

8:35 am: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

8:45 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:55 am: Nicolai Højgaard, Patrick Reed, John Parry

9:05 am: Patrick Rodgers, Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra

9:15 am: Erik van Rooyen, Elvis Smylie, Ryan Gerard

9:25 am: Richard Mansell, Ewen Ferguson, Tom McKibbin

9:35 am: Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury

9:50 am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Paul O’Hara, Sam Bairstow

10:00 am: Joe Dean, Calum Hill, Dylan Naidoo

10:10 am: Jordan Gumberg, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma

10:20 am: Oliver Lindell, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kazuma Kobori

10:30 am: Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Darren Fichardt

10:40 am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Manuel Elvira, Scott Jamieson

10:50 am: Ben Schmidt, Richie Ramsay, Marcus Kinhult

11:00 am: Andy Sullivan, Ugo Coussaud, Alex Fitzpatrick

11:15 am: Matthew Jordan, Casey Jarvis, Joakim Lagergren

11:25 am: Jeff Winther, Zander Lombard, Francesco Laporta

11:35 am: Adrian Meronk, Frederic Lacroix, David Ravetto

11:45 am: Marcel Siem, Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier

11:55 am: Bernd Wiesberger, Dean Burmester, Adrian Otaegui

12:05 pm: Matti Schmid, Grant Forrest, Adrien Saddier

12:15 pm: Danny Willett, Keita Nakajima, Corey Conners

12:25 pm: Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Højgaard, Marco Penge

12:35 pm: Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox

12:45 pm: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm

1:00 pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

1:10 pm: Alex Noren, Matteo Manassero, Luke Donald

1:20 pm: Niklas Norgaard, Thomas Pieters, Jordan Smith

1:30 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Pablo Larrazábal, Jorge Campillo

1:40 pm: Guido Migliozzi, Daniel Hillier, Ryggs Johnston

1:50 pm: Alejandro Del Rey, Yuto Katsuragawa, Shaun Norris

2:00 pm: Darius van Driel, Todd Clements, Simon Forsström

2:10 pm: Andrea Pavan, Joost Luiten, Sean Crocker

2:20 pm: Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

2:30 pm: Jason Scrivener, Marcus Armitage, Callum Shin

