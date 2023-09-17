BMW PGA Championship leaderboard, payouts and more

The BMW PGA Championship is considered the premier event on the DP World Tour, which is the top golf circuit in Europe. It features some of the best golfers in the world and they compete for one of DP's biggest prize purses. In total, $9 million is at stake. Tony Jacklin, Arnold Palmer, Nick Faldo, Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam, Jose Maria Olazabal, Colin Montgomerie and Rory McIlroy have been some of the biggest winners of it historically, but who won and what did they earn in 2023?

BMW PGA Championship leaderboard and more

Here's what the top of the BMW PGA Championship leaderboard looked like at the final stroke on Sunday morning:

Win: Ryan Fox, -18, $1,530,000

T-2: Tyrrell Hatton, -17, $776,700

T-2: Aaron Rai, -17, $776,700

4: Jon Rahm, -16, $450,000

5: Viktor Hovland, -15, $381,600

6: Tommy Fleetwood, -14, $315,000

T-7: Callum Shinkwin, -13, $232,200

T-7: Rory McIlroy, -13, $232,200

T-7: Adam Scott, -13, $232,200

If you're wondering what the rest of the golfers in lower standings earned, here's what each subsequent placement was lined up to earn:

10: $180,000

11: $165,600

12: $154,800

13: $144,900

14: $137,700

15: $132,300

16: $126,900

17: $121,500

18: $116,100

19: $111,600

20: $108,000

21: $104,400

22: $101,700

23: $99,000

24: $96,300

25: $93,600

26: $90,900

27: $88,200

28: $85,500

29: $82,800

30: $80,100

31: $77,400

32: $74,700

33: $72,000

34: $69,300

35: $66,600

36: $63,900

37: $62,100

38: $60,300

39: $58,500

40: $56,700

41: $54,900

42: $53,100

43: $51,300

44: $49,500

45: $47,700

46: $45,900

47: $44,100

48: $42,300

49: $40,500

50: $38,700

It was a wonderful weekend for Ryan Fox. The golfer from New Zealand put together a stellar weekend, earning victory by a single stroke. He finished five under on the final round, and he needed all five strokes as his next closest competitors finished -4 and -6 to pull into a tie for second.

Those golfers ended up being Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton, who finished 17 under. Hatton had a particularly good final round, shooting six under to land that tie for second.

Jon Rahm finished just behind them. He was 16 under par after dropping four strokes on the final day. He has arguably the most prestige in this tournament, having won the Masters and being world number three, but he fell just short of adding his name to the list of victors.

Jon Rahm at the BMW PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland, who has been in excellent form of late and landed a spot in the Ryder Cup, came in behind him. He too could have been a winner, but he fell short at -15, still earning a solo fifth at the BMW PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy wasn't having the best performance through three rounds, but he turned it on in round four. He was seven shots under par, which was the best performance of the round. That got him to 13 under par and a T7 finish with Adam Scott.