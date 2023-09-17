BMW PGA Championship leaderboard, payouts and more

The BMW PGA Championship is considered the premier event on the DP World Tour, which is the top golf circuit in Europe. It features some of the best golfers in the world and they compete for one of DP's biggest prize purses. In total, $9 million is at stake. Tony Jacklin, Arnold Palmer, Nick Faldo, Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam, Jose Maria Olazabal, Colin Montgomerie and Rory McIlroy have been some of the biggest winners of it historically, but who won and what did they earn in 2023?
BMW PGA Championship leaderboard and more
Here's what the top of the BMW PGA Championship leaderboard looked like at the final stroke on Sunday morning:
- Win: Ryan Fox, -18, $1,530,000
- T-2: Tyrrell Hatton, -17, $776,700
- T-2: Aaron Rai, -17, $776,700
- 4: Jon Rahm, -16, $450,000
- 5: Viktor Hovland, -15, $381,600
- 6: Tommy Fleetwood, -14, $315,000
- T-7: Callum Shinkwin, -13, $232,200
- T-7: Rory McIlroy, -13, $232,200
- T-7: Adam Scott, -13, $232,200
If you're wondering what the rest of the golfers in lower standings earned, here's what each subsequent placement was lined up to earn:
- 10: $180,000
- 11: $165,600
- 12: $154,800
- 13: $144,900
- 14: $137,700
- 15: $132,300
- 16: $126,900
- 17: $121,500
- 18: $116,100
- 19: $111,600
- 20: $108,000
- 21: $104,400
- 22: $101,700
- 23: $99,000
- 24: $96,300
- 25: $93,600
- 26: $90,900
- 27: $88,200
- 28: $85,500
- 29: $82,800
- 30: $80,100
- 31: $77,400
- 32: $74,700
- 33: $72,000
- 34: $69,300
- 35: $66,600
- 36: $63,900
- 37: $62,100
- 38: $60,300
- 39: $58,500
- 40: $56,700
- 41: $54,900
- 42: $53,100
- 43: $51,300
- 44: $49,500
- 45: $47,700
- 46: $45,900
- 47: $44,100
- 48: $42,300
- 49: $40,500
- 50: $38,700
It was a wonderful weekend for Ryan Fox. The golfer from New Zealand put together a stellar weekend, earning victory by a single stroke. He finished five under on the final round, and he needed all five strokes as his next closest competitors finished -4 and -6 to pull into a tie for second.
Those golfers ended up being Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton, who finished 17 under. Hatton had a particularly good final round, shooting six under to land that tie for second.
Jon Rahm finished just behind them. He was 16 under par after dropping four strokes on the final day. He has arguably the most prestige in this tournament, having won the Masters and being world number three, but he fell just short of adding his name to the list of victors.
Viktor Hovland, who has been in excellent form of late and landed a spot in the Ryder Cup, came in behind him. He too could have been a winner, but he fell short at -15, still earning a solo fifth at the BMW PGA Championship.
Rory McIlroy wasn't having the best performance through three rounds, but he turned it on in round four. He was seven shots under par, which was the best performance of the round. That got him to 13 under par and a T7 finish with Adam Scott.