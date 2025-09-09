BMW PGA Championship vs Procore Championship 2025: Field, ranking points, prize and more compared

This week on the PGA Tour, players will compete at the Procore Championship, a fall-season event, while on the DP World Tour, the BMW PGA Championship will be played. Both tournaments feature a stellar field of some top-ranked golfers. The tournaments serve as important events for both the European and USA teams to prepare for the upcoming Ryder Cup.
Ten of the U.S. Ryder Cup team players are featured in the field of the Procore Championship, while 11 players from the European Team are playing in the BMW PGA Championship. Both events will start with their first round on Thursday, September 11, and will run through the weekend, wrapping with their finale on Sunday, September 14.
Below is the comparison between the field, ranking points, and the prize money for the tournaments:
BMW PGA Championship vs Procore Championship 2025 comparison
#1. Field
The 2025 BMW PGA Championship features the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, along with Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, and the LIV golfers, including Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, and Tyrrell Hatton.
Here are some top players in the field of the BMW PGA Championship:
- Jon Rahm
- Rory McIlroy
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ludvig Aberg
- Joaquin Niemann
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Viktor Hovland
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Robert MacIntyre
- Shane Lowry
- Harry Hall
- Aaron Rai
- Corey Conners
- Marco Penge
- Alex Noren
- Billy Horschel
- Patrick Reed
- Rasmus Hojgaard
The Procore Championship also features a star-packed field. Current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off this week along with Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, and others.
Here are the top players in the field of the 2025 Procore Championship:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Justin Thomas
- Patrick Cantlay
- Russell Henley
- Sam Burns
- Collin Morikawa
- Ben Griffin
- Cameron Young
- Harris English
- JJ Spaun
- Maverick McNealy
- Akshay Bhatia
- Davis Thompson
- Jackson Koivun
- Max Homa
#2. Ranking points
The Procore Championship's first-place finisher will have around 48.26747 ranking points, while that for the BMW PGA Championship is around 50.24266.
The BMW PGA Championship has a better field rating than the Procore Championship. The PGA Tour event improved from last year's rating, which was 211.98264, to 280.63673 in 2025, while the DP World Tour event increased from 197.57772 to 292.12093.
#3. Prize money
The BMW PGA Championship has a prize money of $9 million, and the winner will earn $1.5 million from it.
Here is the prize money for the tournament:
- 1st: $1,530,000
- 2nd: $990,000
- 3rd: $567,000
- 4th: $450,000
- 5th: $381,600
- 6th 315,000
- 7th: $270,000
- 8th: $225,000
- 9th: $201,600
- 10th: $180,000
- 11th: $165,600
- 12th: $154,800
- 13th: $144,900
- 14th: $137,700
- 15th: $132,300
- 16th: $126,900
- 17th: $121,500
- 18th 116,100
- 19th: $111,600
- 20th: $108,000
- 21st: $104,400
- 22nd: $101,700
- 23rd: $99,000
- 24th: $96,300
- 25th: $93,600
- 26th: $90,900
- 27th: $88,200
- 28th: $85,500
- 29th: $82,800
- 30th: $80,100
- 31st: $77,400
- 32nd: $74,700
- 33rd: $72,000
- 34th: $69,300
- 35th: $66,600
- 36th: $63,900
- 37th: $62,100
- 38th: $60,300
- 39th: $58,500
- 40th: $56,700
- 41st: $54,900
- 42nd: $53,100
- 43rd: $51,300
- 44th: $49,500
- 45th: $47,700
- 46th: $45,900
- 47th: $44,100
- 48th: $42,300
- 49th: $40,500
- 50th: $38,700
- 51st: $36,900
- 52nd: $35,100
- 53rd: $33,300
- 54th: $31,500
- 55th: $30,600
- 56th: $29,700
- 57th: $28,800
- 58th: $27,900
- 59th: $27,000
- 60th: $26,100
- 61st: $25,200
- 62nd: $24,300
- 63rd 23,400
- 64th: $22,500
- 65th: $21,600
- 66th: $20,700
- 67th: $19,800
- 68th: $18,900
- 69th: $18,000
- 70th: $17,100
The Procore Championship has a purse of $6 million, and the winner will earn $1.08 million.
Here is the prize money breakdown of the PGA Tour event:
- 1 $1,080,000.00
- 2 $654,000.00
- 3 $414,000.00
- 4 $294,000.00
- 5 $246,000.00
- 6 $217,500.00
- 7 $202,500.00
- 8 $187,500.00
- 9 $175,500.00
- 10 $163,500.00
- 11 $151,500.00
- 12 $139,500.00
- 13 $127,500.00
- 14 $115,500.00
- 15 $109,500.00
- 16 $103,500.00
- 17 $97,500.00
- 18 $91,500.00
- 19 $85,500.00
- 20 $79,500.00
- 21 $73,500.00
- 22 $67,500.00
- 23 $62,700.00
- 24 $57,900.00
- 25 $53,100.00
- 26 $48,300.00
- 27 $46,500.00
- 28 $44,700.00
- 29 $42,900.00
- 30 $41,100.00
- 31 $39,300.00
- 32 $37,500.00
- 33 $35,700.00
- 34 $34,200.00
- 35 $32,700.00
- 36 $31,200.00
- 37 $29,700.00
- 38 $28,500.00
- 39 $27,300.00
- 40 $26,100.00
- 41 $24,900.00
- 42 $23,700.00
- 43 $22,500.00
- 44 $21,300.00
- 45 $20,100.00
- 46 $18,900.00
- 47 $17,700.00
- 48 $16,740.00
- 49 $15,900.00
- 50 $15,420.00
- 51 $15,060.00
- 52 $14,700.00
- 53 $14,460.00
- 54 $14,220.00
- 55 $14,100.00
- 56 $13,980.00
- 57 $13,860.00
- 58 $13,740.00
- 59 $13,620.00
- 60 $13,500.00
- 61 $13,380.00
- 62 $13,260.00
- 63 $13,140.00
- 64 $13,020.00
- 65 $12,900.00
- 66 $12,780.00
- 67 $12,660.00
- 68 $12,540.00
- 69 $12,420.00
- 70 $12,300.00
- 71 $12,180.00
- 72 $12,060.00
- 73 $11,940.00
- 74 $11,820.00
- 75 $11,700.00
- 76 $11,580.00
- 77 $11,460.00
- 78 $11,340.00
- 79 $11,220.00
- 80 $11,100.00
- 81 $10,980.00
- 82 $10,860.00
- 83 $10,740.00
- 84 $10,620.00
- 85 $10,500.00