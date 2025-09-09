BMW PGA Championship vs Procore Championship 2025: Field, ranking points, prize and more compared

This week on the PGA Tour, players will compete at the Procore Championship, a fall-season event, while on the DP World Tour, the BMW PGA Championship will be played. Both tournaments feature a stellar field of some top-ranked golfers. The tournaments serve as important events for both the European and USA teams to prepare for the upcoming Ryder Cup.

Ten of the U.S. Ryder Cup team players are featured in the field of the Procore Championship, while 11 players from the European Team are playing in the BMW PGA Championship. Both events will start with their first round on Thursday, September 11, and will run through the weekend, wrapping with their finale on Sunday, September 14.

Below is the comparison between the field, ranking points, and the prize money for the tournaments:

BMW PGA Championship vs Procore Championship 2025 comparison

#1. Field

The 2025 BMW PGA Championship features the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, along with Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, and the LIV golfers, including Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, and Tyrrell Hatton.

Here are some top players in the field of the BMW PGA Championship:

Jon Rahm

Rory McIlroy

Tommy Fleetwood

Ludvig Aberg

Joaquin Niemann

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland

Matt Fitzpatrick

Robert MacIntyre

Shane Lowry

Harry Hall

Aaron Rai

Corey Conners

Marco Penge

Alex Noren

Billy Horschel

Patrick Reed

Rasmus Hojgaard

The Procore Championship also features a star-packed field. Current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off this week along with Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, and others.

Here are the top players in the field of the 2025 Procore Championship:

Scottie Scheffler

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Russell Henley

Sam Burns

Collin Morikawa

Ben Griffin

Cameron Young

Harris English

JJ Spaun

Maverick McNealy

Akshay Bhatia

Davis Thompson

Jackson Koivun

Max Homa

#2. Ranking points

The Procore Championship's first-place finisher will have around 48.26747 ranking points, while that for the BMW PGA Championship is around 50.24266.

The BMW PGA Championship has a better field rating than the Procore Championship. The PGA Tour event improved from last year's rating, which was 211.98264, to 280.63673 in 2025, while the DP World Tour event increased from 197.57772 to 292.12093.

#3. Prize money

The BMW PGA Championship has a prize money of $9 million, and the winner will earn $1.5 million from it.

Here is the prize money for the tournament:

1st: $1,530,000

2nd: $990,000

3rd: $567,000

4th: $450,000

5th: $381,600

6th 315,000

7th: $270,000

8th: $225,000

9th: $201,600

10th: $180,000

11th: $165,600

12th: $154,800

13th: $144,900

14th: $137,700

15th: $132,300

16th: $126,900

17th: $121,500

18th 116,100

19th: $111,600

20th: $108,000

21st: $104,400

22nd: $101,700

23rd: $99,000

24th: $96,300

25th: $93,600

26th: $90,900

27th: $88,200

28th: $85,500

29th: $82,800

30th: $80,100

31st: $77,400

32nd: $74,700

33rd: $72,000

34th: $69,300

35th: $66,600

36th: $63,900

37th: $62,100

38th: $60,300

39th: $58,500

40th: $56,700

41st: $54,900

42nd: $53,100

43rd: $51,300

44th: $49,500

45th: $47,700

46th: $45,900

47th: $44,100

48th: $42,300

49th: $40,500

50th: $38,700

51st: $36,900

52nd: $35,100

53rd: $33,300

54th: $31,500

55th: $30,600

56th: $29,700

57th: $28,800

58th: $27,900

59th: $27,000

60th: $26,100

61st: $25,200

62nd: $24,300

63rd 23,400

64th: $22,500

65th: $21,600

66th: $20,700

67th: $19,800

68th: $18,900

69th: $18,000

70th: $17,100

The Procore Championship has a purse of $6 million, and the winner will earn $1.08 million.

Here is the prize money breakdown of the PGA Tour event:

1 $1,080,000.00

2 $654,000.00

3 $414,000.00

4 $294,000.00

5 $246,000.00

6 $217,500.00

7 $202,500.00

8 $187,500.00

9 $175,500.00

10 $163,500.00

11 $151,500.00

12 $139,500.00

13 $127,500.00

14 $115,500.00

15 $109,500.00

16 $103,500.00

17 $97,500.00

18 $91,500.00

19 $85,500.00

20 $79,500.00

21 $73,500.00

22 $67,500.00

23 $62,700.00

24 $57,900.00

25 $53,100.00

26 $48,300.00

27 $46,500.00

28 $44,700.00

29 $42,900.00

30 $41,100.00

31 $39,300.00

32 $37,500.00

33 $35,700.00

34 $34,200.00

35 $32,700.00

36 $31,200.00

37 $29,700.00

38 $28,500.00

39 $27,300.00

40 $26,100.00

41 $24,900.00

42 $23,700.00

43 $22,500.00

44 $21,300.00

45 $20,100.00

46 $18,900.00

47 $17,700.00

48 $16,740.00

49 $15,900.00

50 $15,420.00

51 $15,060.00

52 $14,700.00

53 $14,460.00

54 $14,220.00

55 $14,100.00

56 $13,980.00

57 $13,860.00

58 $13,740.00

59 $13,620.00

60 $13,500.00

61 $13,380.00

62 $13,260.00

63 $13,140.00

64 $13,020.00

65 $12,900.00

66 $12,780.00

67 $12,660.00

68 $12,540.00

69 $12,420.00

70 $12,300.00

71 $12,180.00

72 $12,060.00

73 $11,940.00

74 $11,820.00

75 $11,700.00

76 $11,580.00

77 $11,460.00

78 $11,340.00

79 $11,220.00

80 $11,100.00

81 $10,980.00

82 $10,860.00

83 $10,740.00

84 $10,620.00

85 $10,500.00

