“Both scenarios are better for the fans” - Phil Mickelson lauds the PGA Tour-PIF deal while blasting Jay Monahan

Phil Mickelson continued his attack on PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Wednesday.

The LIV Golfer dropped yet another one of his bold opinions by saying that the golf world was suffering because of Monahan. Taking on the circuit’s top brass lead, the former PGA Tour star backed unconfirmed rumors alleging that Monahan would be relieved of his duties.

While he blasted Monahan, Mickelson lauded the framework agreement put together between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The 53-year-old said that the coming together of the two circuits would be “better for the fans and sponsors.” He reiterated his opinion that the move would further grow the sport.

Phil Mickelson slammed Monahan on X (formerly Twitter) when a fan questioned the legitimacy of the PGA Tour-PIF deal:

“The losers in all this are the golf fans who genuinely enjoyed watching the best in the world compete against each other week in and week out on the PGA tour.”

Replying to the comment, Mickelson wrote:

“Actually, in my 30+ years, we never had any tournaments where all the best player played against each other outside the 4 majors and Players. Now with elevated events every single top Tour player must compete.

"When both tours come together, every top player in the world will compete against each other many times a year. Both scenarios are better for the fans and sponsors than how it was before.”

Expand Tweet

Phil Mickelson backs rumors of Jay Monahan’s ousting from PGA Tour

The fan’s original comment questioning the golf world’s direction came after Mickelson had blamed Monahan for pro golf’s years-long rift.

The former PGA Tour star, who helped launch LIV Golf, said that the American circuit head was “losing trust with his players” and that “golf is in this situation entirely because of (Monahan).”

Backing an X (formerly called Twitter) post giving reasons for Monahan’s probable firing from the PGA Tour, Phil Mickelson wrote:

“Well said. In addition to strong arming LIV players, losing trust with his players, and all credibility with his staff, golf is in this situation entirely because of him. There’s no unity or path forward with him involved in my opinion as well.”

Expand Tweet

It's pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Phil Mickelson has criticized Monahan.

The golfer has publicly blasted Monahan for multiple reasons, including his anti-LIV stand. The six-time major winner once claimed that he helped formulate a “$1 billion commitment from a PGA Tour partner” to create elevated events, but it was turned down by Monahan.

Such instances have often led Mickelson to speak against Monahan in the public space. However, the LIV star is not alone in his criticism of the Tour commissioner. Ace golfer and PGA’s poster boy Tiger Woods recently revealed that he isn't fully convinced by Monahan’s take on the PGA Tour-PIF deal. That accelerated the rumors of Monahan's ousting from the circuit’s brass.