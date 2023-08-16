Brad Faxon says the Ryder Cup system might be ‘flawed’ if Lucas Glover isn’t picked - "The system is about trying to get hot players” 

American professional golfer Brad Faxon is adamant that the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover should be a part of the US Ryder Cup team. He believes if Glover is not picked for the tournament, the qualifying system is 'flawed' as the biennial tournament is all about picking the hot golfers.

Glover has won two back-to-back events this month and has been in incredible form. The American reached 16th in the US qualification window for the Ryder Cup. He is likely to be reliant on caption picks as the auto-qualification for the team event shuts after this week's BMW Championship.

Brad Faxon recently appeared on the Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio on which he spoke about Glover.

"There is nobody who has been playing better over the last month than Lucas Glover. The system is about trying to get hot players. We had two-year qualifying processes and now it's a year. We wanted to get the players who were playing the best to be able to play," Faxon said.

"If he gets left off the team after winning two tournaments this late in the qualifying process the system's flawed," he added.

Expand Tweet

After his last week's victory at the St.Jude Championship, Lucas Glover also spoke about the Ryder Cup qualification. He said via Golf Monthly:

“[I’m] playing pretty good golf, and I think I'd be pretty good in the team room and be a good partner, so yeah, absolutely I would."

The 2023 Ryder Cup is slated to start in September. It will take place in Rome.

So far, the 2022 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark and 2022 BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay secured their spot in the Ryder Cup American team.

Lucas Glover's performances in 2023

Glover did not have a very smooth start to 2023. He started the year playing at the 2023 Sony Hawaii Open. He missed the cut at the first three events of the new year, Sony Hawaii Open, The American Express, and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Glover finally got back in the game at the WM Phoenix Open and finished in the T39 position. However, he again missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational and then at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Lucas Glover was tied for 51st position at The Players Championship and then T36 at the Valero Texas Open.

He then again missed the cut at three consecutive events, RBC Heritage, Mexico Open at Vidanta, and Wells Fargo Championship before finishing T79 at the AT&T Bryon Nelson. But again missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament.

He settled in T20 at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, T4 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, T6 at the John Deere Classic, and 5th at the Barbasol Championship.

Lucas Glover won the Wyndham Championship in the first week of August after finishing with a score of under-20. He played four rounds of 66-64-62-68 and then went on to register a victory at the first FedEx playoff, St.Jude Championship.