Brandel Chamblee admits failing to match Johnny Miller's iconic feat at Oakmont

Brandel Chamblee shared a hilarious take on his social media handle. The American golf analyst played golf as a professional; however, currently, he is in the broadcasting industry and is pretty active on social media. On Sunday, he shared a post on his X account.Chamblee posted a candid snap of the Oakmont Golf Club, venue for the 2025 U.S. Open. He shared an image of his food with a mug on which the name of the tournament was printed.&quot;I did not shoot 63,&quot; he wrote.Johnny Miller is one of the golfers who carded a round of 63 at the Oakmont Golf Club at the 1973 U.S. Open. It’s considered one of the toughest golf courses in the world, and his impressive shot helped him to win the major that year.Miller registered a one-stroke win over John Schlee. In 2025, when the U.S. Open was scheduled at the same venue, it was J.J. Spaun who showed with his game and clinched the title. He registered a two-stroke win over Robert MacIntyre.The 2025 PGA Tour was wrapped up with the season finale event last month at the Tour Championship, and ahead of the start of the fall season events, Brandel Chamblee shared a picture from the U.S. Open.Brandel Chamblee shares the stats of the Ryder Cup rankingBrandel Chamblee (l) (Image Source: Getty)Following the 2025 PGA Tour regular season, players are heading for the Ryder Cup, which will take place at Bethpage in September. This year, Keegan Bradley will serve as the U.S. team Ryder Cup captain and announced his team last week.The U.S. team included World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, along with other top-ranked golfers such as Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Ben Griffin, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns.Following the team’s announcement, Brandel Chamblee shared a post on his X account with interesting stats of the world ranking of players of the U.S. and European teams. He wrote:&quot;Since the advent of the World Rankings in 1986, the US Ryder Cup team’s average world rank has been higher than Europe’s in all but two Ryder Cups ( Europe had the better team in 2006 and 2008 &quot;Brandel Chamblee @chambleebrandelLINKSince the advent of the World Rankings in 1986, the US Ryder Cup team’s average world rank has been higher than Europe’s in all but two Ryder Cups ( Europe had the better team in 2006 and 2008 ) Here are the largest average world rank advantages the US has had and the results:The European team has top-ranked player Rory McIlroy, who is ranked No. 2 in the world. After the Omega European Masters, the top six qualified in the European team are McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton. The remaining six will be announced by the team captain, Luke Donald, on Monday.