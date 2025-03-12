Brandel Chamblee advises Tiger Woods to “reach out to” $25M Golf veteran regarding Achilles injury

Brandel Chamblee has suggested that Tiger Woods consult golf veteran Bernhard Langer, who overcame an Achilles injury last year. His comments came after Woods announced that he had undergone surgery on his left Achilles.

On Tuesday, March 11, Tiger Woods posted on social media to reveal that he felt a sharp pain in his left Achilles while ramping up his training for the season. He then underwent surgery for the ruptured tendon in West Palm Beach, Florida.

During the pre-show for the Players Championship, Brandel Chamblee said it was a disappointing day for the game of golf.

"I gotta admit, at the WM Phoenix Open, we were on the set," he said. "I pulled up video of Tiger Woods in the TGL event. His ball speed was up to 176 miles an hour. He was pushing off the right foot. I didn't get giddy, Paul, but I got pretty excited about the potential of Tiger Woods coming back and playing at the Masters.

He said that there was nothing bigger in golf than fans anticipating Woods' comeback, but unfortunately, it wasn't going to happen anytime soon. He also added that the ace golfer needed to take Bernhard Langer's suggestion, who made a superb recovery after going through a similar injury.

"However, he should reach out to Bernard Langer who tore his Achilles last year at the beginning of the year, had this remarkable recovery and then at the end of the year made the putt and won the Charles Schwab Cup at the end of the year on the PGA Tour Champions," he added.

For the uninitiated, the $25 million golfer tore his Achilles tendon in February last year while playing pickleball. However, he recovered in just three months and played the Insperity Invitational 2024 in the first week of May.

Tiger Woods undergoes yet another surgery

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods announced that he had undergone surgery on his left Achilles.

"This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. 'The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,' added Dr. Stucken," he wrote.

This is the third straight year where the 82-time PGA Tour winner has undergone at least one surgery. In 2023, he sat out of action for over eight months after undergoing subtalar fusion surgery. Last year, he underwent yet another procedure to address his back pain.

Woods' last official start was at the Open Championship, where he missed the cut. Since then, he has only competed in the PNC Championship and four of the five TGL matches for Jupiter Links GC.

