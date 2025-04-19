  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Brandel Chamblee calls Rory McIlroy’s iconic Masters moment the ‘greatest sports photo’

Brandel Chamblee calls Rory McIlroy’s iconic Masters moment the ‘greatest sports photo’

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 19, 2025 11:36 GMT
Brandel Chamblee comments on Rory McIlroy
Brandel Chamblee comments on Rory McIlroy's Masters photograph (Image via Getty)

Brandel Chamblee recently referred to Rory McIlroy's iconic photo at the Masters 2025 as the greatest sports photo he has seen. He asked his followers to help identify the photographer to give them proper credit.

Ad

On Sunday, April 13, Rory McIlroy defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Masters and complete his Grand Slam. Several great photos were taken on that day, including the one where the Northern Irishman knelt for a while to let the moment sink in.

On Friday, April 18, Chamblee shared McIlroy's photograph and wrote:

"This picture, posted by Golf Digest, may be the greatest sports photo I have ever seen. I would love to know the name of the photographer so I can give proper credit when I refer to it. Thank you."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Golf Digest's Christian Loos revealed that the photograph was taken by Kohjiro Kinno, who was working for Augusta National Golf Club that week.

Ad

How much did Rory McIlroy earn for his Masters 2025 win?

Rory McIlroy bagged $4.2 million for his green jacket at the Augusta National. This was his fourth major win and third win on the PGA Tour this season.

Here's a look at the payout for the Masters 2025:

  • 1. Rory McIlroy - $4.2 million
  • 2. Justin Rose - $2.268 million
  • 3. Patrick Reed - $1.428 million
  • 4. Scottie Scheffler - $1.008 million
  • T5. Sungjae Im - $798,000
  • T5 -Bryson DeChambeau - $798,000
  • 7. Ludvig Aberg - $703,500
  • T8. Jason Day $588,000
  • T8. Corey Conners $588,000
  • T8. Xander Schauffele $588,000
  • T8. Zach Johnson $588,000
  • T12. Harris English $462,000
  • T12. Max Homa $462,000
  • T14. Bubba Watson $336,000
  • T14. Jon Rahm $336,000
  • T14. Jordan Spieth $336,000
  • T14. Tyrrell Hatton $336,000
  • T14. Matt McCarty $336,000
  • T14. Tom Hoge $336,000
  • T14. Collin Morikawa $336,000
  • T21. Hideki Matsuyama $210,000
  • T21. Davis Riley $210,000
  • T21. Tommy Fleetwood $210,000
  • T21. Daniel Berger $210,000
  • T21. Byeong Hun An $210,000
  • T21. Viktor Hovland $210,000
  • T27. Aaron Rai $158,500
  • T27. Michael Kim $158,500
  • T29. Sahith Theegala $142,800
  • T29. Denny McCarthy $142,800
  • T29. Joaquin Niemann $142,800
  • T32. Brian Campbell $118,860
  • T32. Maverick McNealy $118,860
  • T32. Rasmus Hojgaard $118,860
  • T32. Max Greyserman $118,860
  • T36. Justin Thomas $118,860
  • T36. Brian Harman $96,600
  • T36. Patrick Cantlay $96,600
  • T36. Charl Schwartzel $96,600
  • T40. Matt Fitzpatrick $96,600
  • T40. Nick Taylor $84,000
  • T42. Akshay Bhatia $84,000
  • T42. Danny Willett $77,700
  • T42. J.T. Poston $77,700
  • T42. Shane Lowry $77,700
  • T46. Wyndham Clark $59,535
  • T46. Sam Burns $59,535
  • T46. Davis Thompson $59,535
  • 49. Min Woo Lee $59,535
  • 50. J.J. Spaun $52,920
  • 51. Nico Echavarria $51,660
  • T52. Stephan Jaeger $51,660
  • T52. Tom Kim $51,660
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications