Brandel Chamblee calls Rory McIlroy’s iconic Masters moment the ‘greatest sports photo’

Brandel Chamblee recently referred to Rory McIlroy's iconic photo at the Masters 2025 as the greatest sports photo he has seen. He asked his followers to help identify the photographer to give them proper credit.

On Sunday, April 13, Rory McIlroy defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Masters and complete his Grand Slam. Several great photos were taken on that day, including the one where the Northern Irishman knelt for a while to let the moment sink in.

On Friday, April 18, Chamblee shared McIlroy's photograph and wrote:

"This picture, posted by Golf Digest, may be the greatest sports photo I have ever seen. I would love to know the name of the photographer so I can give proper credit when I refer to it. Thank you."

Golf Digest's Christian Loos revealed that the photograph was taken by Kohjiro Kinno, who was working for Augusta National Golf Club that week.

How much did Rory McIlroy earn for his Masters 2025 win?

Rory McIlroy bagged $4.2 million for his green jacket at the Augusta National. This was his fourth major win and third win on the PGA Tour this season.

Here's a look at the payout for the Masters 2025:

1. Rory McIlroy - $4.2 million

2. Justin Rose - $2.268 million

3. Patrick Reed - $1.428 million

4. Scottie Scheffler - $1.008 million

T5. Sungjae Im - $798,000

T5 -Bryson DeChambeau - $798,000

7. Ludvig Aberg - $703,500

T8. Jason Day $588,000

T8. Corey Conners $588,000

T8. Xander Schauffele $588,000

T8. Zach Johnson $588,000

T12. Harris English $462,000

T12. Max Homa $462,000

T14. Bubba Watson $336,000

T14. Jon Rahm $336,000

T14. Jordan Spieth $336,000

T14. Tyrrell Hatton $336,000

T14. Matt McCarty $336,000

T14. Tom Hoge $336,000

T14. Collin Morikawa $336,000

T21. Hideki Matsuyama $210,000

T21. Davis Riley $210,000

T21. Tommy Fleetwood $210,000

T21. Daniel Berger $210,000

T21. Byeong Hun An $210,000

T21. Viktor Hovland $210,000

T27. Aaron Rai $158,500

T27. Michael Kim $158,500

T29. Sahith Theegala $142,800

T29. Denny McCarthy $142,800

T29. Joaquin Niemann $142,800

T32. Brian Campbell $118,860

T32. Maverick McNealy $118,860

T32. Rasmus Hojgaard $118,860

T32. Max Greyserman $118,860

T36. Justin Thomas $118,860

T36. Brian Harman $96,600

T36. Patrick Cantlay $96,600

T36. Charl Schwartzel $96,600

T40. Matt Fitzpatrick $96,600

T40. Nick Taylor $84,000

T42. Akshay Bhatia $84,000

T42. Danny Willett $77,700

T42. J.T. Poston $77,700

T42. Shane Lowry $77,700

T46. Wyndham Clark $59,535

T46. Sam Burns $59,535

T46. Davis Thompson $59,535

49. Min Woo Lee $59,535

50. J.J. Spaun $52,920

51. Nico Echavarria $51,660

T52. Stephan Jaeger $51,660

T52. Tom Kim $51,660

