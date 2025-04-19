Brandel Chamblee calls Rory McIlroy’s iconic Masters moment the ‘greatest sports photo’

Brandel Chamblee recently referred to Rory McIlroy's iconic photo at the Masters 2025 as the greatest sports photo he has seen. He asked his followers to help identify the photographer to give them proper credit.
On Sunday, April 13, Rory McIlroy defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Masters and complete his Grand Slam. Several great photos were taken on that day, including the one where the Northern Irishman knelt for a while to let the moment sink in.
On Friday, April 18, Chamblee shared McIlroy's photograph and wrote:
"This picture, posted by Golf Digest, may be the greatest sports photo I have ever seen. I would love to know the name of the photographer so I can give proper credit when I refer to it. Thank you."
Golf Digest's Christian Loos revealed that the photograph was taken by Kohjiro Kinno, who was working for Augusta National Golf Club that week.
How much did Rory McIlroy earn for his Masters 2025 win?
Rory McIlroy bagged $4.2 million for his green jacket at the Augusta National. This was his fourth major win and third win on the PGA Tour this season.
Here's a look at the payout for the Masters 2025:
- 1. Rory McIlroy - $4.2 million
- 2. Justin Rose - $2.268 million
- 3. Patrick Reed - $1.428 million
- 4. Scottie Scheffler - $1.008 million
- T5. Sungjae Im - $798,000
- T5 -Bryson DeChambeau - $798,000
- 7. Ludvig Aberg - $703,500
- T8. Jason Day $588,000
- T8. Corey Conners $588,000
- T8. Xander Schauffele $588,000
- T8. Zach Johnson $588,000
- T12. Harris English $462,000
- T12. Max Homa $462,000
- T14. Bubba Watson $336,000
- T14. Jon Rahm $336,000
- T14. Jordan Spieth $336,000
- T14. Tyrrell Hatton $336,000
- T14. Matt McCarty $336,000
- T14. Tom Hoge $336,000
- T14. Collin Morikawa $336,000
- T21. Hideki Matsuyama $210,000
- T21. Davis Riley $210,000
- T21. Tommy Fleetwood $210,000
- T21. Daniel Berger $210,000
- T21. Byeong Hun An $210,000
- T21. Viktor Hovland $210,000
- T27. Aaron Rai $158,500
- T27. Michael Kim $158,500
- T29. Sahith Theegala $142,800
- T29. Denny McCarthy $142,800
- T29. Joaquin Niemann $142,800
- T32. Brian Campbell $118,860
- T32. Maverick McNealy $118,860
- T32. Rasmus Hojgaard $118,860
- T32. Max Greyserman $118,860
- T36. Justin Thomas $118,860
- T36. Brian Harman $96,600
- T36. Patrick Cantlay $96,600
- T36. Charl Schwartzel $96,600
- T40. Matt Fitzpatrick $96,600
- T40. Nick Taylor $84,000
- T42. Akshay Bhatia $84,000
- T42. Danny Willett $77,700
- T42. J.T. Poston $77,700
- T42. Shane Lowry $77,700
- T46. Wyndham Clark $59,535
- T46. Sam Burns $59,535
- T46. Davis Thompson $59,535
- 49. Min Woo Lee $59,535
- 50. J.J. Spaun $52,920
- 51. Nico Echavarria $51,660
- T52. Stephan Jaeger $51,660
- T52. Tom Kim $51,660