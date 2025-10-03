Brandel Chamblee compares LIV Golf to 'startups' as it reportedly records massive losses

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee opened up about the alleged massive loss of LIV Golf in a recent social media post. The Saudi league, which started in 2022, had completed its fourth season in August.

However, the series had reportedly witnessed a significant loss in the last few seasons. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, its United Kingdom entity lost $243 million in the 18 months to the end of 2022. It was reported to have lost around $395 million in 2023 and $461 million in 2024.

They had allegedly lost around $1 billion, and the total revenues for last year’s event in the UK were around $65 million. The stats were shared by Nuclr Golf on the X (formerly Twitter) account on October 2, and a fan account named @Markleonard1 asked Brandel Chamblee to share his opinion on the news.

The former American golfer shared a long post on his social media handle, and he compared the LIV Golf to a struggling "startup."Chamblee said that it's "not unusual" for startups to lose money in the beginning and compared it by giving the example of Tesla.

"In fairness, it’s not unusual for startups to lose money in the first few years. Tesla didn’t record its first ever quarterly profit until 2013, a decade after its founding. But, most startups correct mistakes that led to those losses and make adjustments and improvements on the way to financial success," Chamblee wrote.

"LIV seems convinced that they have what golf is missing, and have not made adjustments in their model, despite compelling evidence that their model isn’t working. As long as the PGA Tour doesn’t alienate the core golfer, I don’t see them leaving for LIV," he added.

The LIV Golf has made several changes to its circuit since its inception. It had only eight tournaments in its first season, which was extended to 14 in 2025. The events were held in nine different countries this season.

Earlier this year, they agreed on a global broadcasting agreement with DAZN while also having deals with different networks in different countries. In January 2025, they signed a multi-year deal with Fox Sports.

Brandel Chamblee hilariously reacts to a fan query about the Ryder Cup

Brandel Chamblee at the Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

A fan on social media had asked Brandel Chamblee about a Ryder Cup format. On Thursday, the fan named Scott Schumbuer shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account tagging Chamblee. He wrote:

"@chambleebrandel Does the home Ryder Cup team set the format order for team matches? In other words, did the U.S. decide to play foursomes each morning?"

In response, Brandel Chamblee reacted with a hilarious message. He wrote:

"Yes, that’s correct. When they get the chance to play on home soil again, the captain for the US Ryder Cup team should start with singles."

Last week's Ryder Cup, the US team had a pretty tough time on the greens at the Bethpage Black Course. They struggled with their game and lost by two points on their home soil.

Interestingly, three of the LIV Golf players also competed in the tournament. Bryson DeChambeau played for the US team while Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton joined the winning Europe team.

