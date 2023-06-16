"Brandel Chamblee in disguise?" - Fans react to Phil Mickelson being heckled by a 'sombrero' man at the 2023 US Open

Phil Mickelson is currently participating in the 2023 US Open with hopes of achieving his golf grand slam. As he vies to make his 101st major cut, Mickelson is teeing off alongside the world's top golfers at the prestigious Los Angeles Country Club. The timing of the tournament, however, comes days after the recent announcement of the merger between the PGA Tour and PIF. Consequently, there may be some overshadowing of the deal's impact on the tournament.

However, one certain Phil Mickelson hater went on a rather bizarre and lengthy rant, booing and heckling the golfer as he took to the green. The heckler was wearing a distinguishable sombrero and was yelling his rant off a written script. Needless to say, fans were not impressed with the poor showing.

Many spectators made fun of the heckler on Twitter, calling him out for unnecessarily hating on the lefty. Someone even referred to him as Brandel Chamblee, who Phil Mickelson has had a nasty spat with. Many also called him a hypocrite, seeing that the Saudi PIF will now be investing in the PGA Tour.

"Brandel Chamblee in disguise?"

"Looks like a fan of the Saudi Backed PGA Tour"

Chris @SixOneFore @dylan_dethier Looks like a fan of the Saudi Backed PGA Tour @dylan_dethier Looks like a fan of the Saudi Backed PGA Tour

"He was 3 rows away from me. He had scribbles all over a piece of paper that he was trying to read thru."

LeTired James @PandaXpress26 @dylan_dethier He was 3 rows away from me. He had scribbles all over a piece of paper that he was trying to read thru. @dylan_dethier He was 3 rows away from me. He had scribbles all over a piece of paper that he was trying to read thru.

"Not all heroes wear sombreros"

"Jay Monaghan in disguise"

"Is that Jay Monahan in a sombrero?"

Millenials101 @SDV_8824 @dylan_dethier Is that Jay Monahan in a sombrero? @dylan_dethier Is that Jay Monahan in a sombrero?

"I see him!"

Phil Mickelson's heckler escorted out of the arena after a bizarre rant

The audience did not care for the heckler's words who gave a long speech according to Golf.com:

“It’s all you need to work for the rest of your life, Phil. They’re going to pay you $200 million as well.”

Just as the audience thought that the speech was over he resumed once again, this time talking about the PIF and PGA Tour merger.

“What about all the guys on the PGA Tour, Phil? Every single of them looked up to you for their entire careers. This is what you do to them, Phil? This is what you do to them?”

However, that was the end of his speech as an official quickly took him out of the grandstand. The crowd around found the heckler to be 'irritating' and were glad that he was escorted out of the US Open arena.

Poll : 0 votes