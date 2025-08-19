Brandel Chamblee downplays Phil Mickelson and Vijay Singh in comparison to Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has won his 18th PGA Tour event at the 2025 BMW Championship. The American was in second place after 54 holes, but in the final round, he carded 67 to jump one spot on the leaderboard and registered an easy win.

Ad

Following Scheffler's victory, golf analyst Brandel Chamblee opened up about the World No. 1’s improved season. It was the second straight year Scheffler has won more than four tournaments in a year. Last year, he clinched seven events, and this season he has won five.

Chamblee compared Scheffler’s impressive stats with those of Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh, and Ernie Els. He wrote:

"In all their combined years on the PGA Tour, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh and Phil Mickelson managed just one year between the three of them, (Vijay Singh 2004) in which a player won more than 4 times in a season.

Ad

Trending

"In an era where some say equipment has taken the skill out of the game, and thus brought about parity, Scheffler won 7 times last season and thus far, 5 times this year. Only Tiger in the last 40 years has managed to separate from his peers by a wider margin," he added.

Brandel Chamblee @chambleebrandel In all their combined years on the PGA Tour, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh and Phil Mickelson managed just one year between the three of them, ( Vijay Singh 2004) in which a player won more than 4 times in a season. ​ In an era where some say equipment has taken the skill out of the game, and thus brought about parity, Scheffler won 7 times last season and thus far, 5 times this year. ​ Only Tiger in the last 40 years has managed to separate from his peers by a wider margin.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler began his career on the PGA Tour in 2020, and in his last five years, he has won 18 tournaments on the circuit. His first win was at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, and that year alone, he won four tournaments, including his first major at the Masters. He continued to win multiple tournaments on the circuit in the following seasons as well. In 2023, he won two events, followed by his amazing outings in the last two seasons.

Ad

Brandel Chamblee compares Scottie Scheffler with Tiger Woods' stats

In a post on X on Monday, August 18, Brandel Chamblee compared the stats of Scottie Scheffler on the PGA Tour with those of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. He wrote:

"Tiger Woods led the PGA Tour in scoring average nine times but in only two years (2000 and 2007) did Tiger Woods have a lower scoring average than Scheffler has right now. Scheffler is averaging 68.110 per round, almost a full shot better than Mcilroy who is 2nd in scoring."

Ad

After missing a few tournaments at the start of the season due to an injury, Scheffler had a few tough outings in February and March. He won his first tournament of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and then clinched the major at the PGA Championship. His other three wins of the season are the Memorial Tournament, The Open Championship, and the BMW Championship.

Following last week’s event, Scottie Scheffler has also qualified for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. He will next tee off at the Tour Championship, which is scheduled to take place from August 21 to 24 at East Lake Golf Course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More