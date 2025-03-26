Brandel Chamblee gets candid about $19M-worth golfer’s actions at TGL finale

Brandel Chamblee has shared his thoughts on $19 million-worth of golfer Billy Horschel’s actions at the final TGL match. Chamblee often makes comments on social media about tournaments and golf-related topics. Recently, he shared his views on the latest TGL match between the New York Golf Club and the Atlanta Drive GC on March 25.

Ad

Chamblee reshared a video on X, in which Horschel can be seen making a putt and winning the hole 14. Moreover, since Atlanta Drive GC hammered the hole, it doubled the hole value. Brandel Chamblee not only reshared the post but also wrote a caption that read:

“Billy Ho @BillyHo_Golf goes viral AGAIN!!!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Atlanta Drive GC won the match against New York Golf Club with a score of 20-25. The Atlanta Drive GC won three matches in the singles, and all three of the holes were hammered. In the Triples, Atlanta Drive GC didn't win any holes, but New York Golf Club won two holes.

Atlanta Drive GC also won the match against New York Golf Club on March 24 with a score of 6-5. Before that, Atlanta Drive GC won the match against the Bay Golf Club with a score of 9-3. Atlanta Drive GC won a match against Jupiter Links on March 4 with a score of 1-9, and Jupiter Links GC won another match against Boston Common Golf with a score of 3-6 on February 24.

Ad

Atlanta Drive GC had two matches on February 17, and the team lost one match against the Bay Golf Club with a score of 5-6. The team won a game against the Los Angeles Golf Club on the same day with a score of 6-5. Atlanta Drive GC also won a match against the New York Golf Club on January 21 with a score of 0-4.

Brandel Chamblee shares his thoughts on the early Masters Tournament pick

Brandel Chamblee joined Dan Rapaport's 'Dan on Golf' podcast and shared how Collin Morikawa is his pick for the Masters Tournament in place of Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

Brandel Chamblee said (via YouTube channel):

“His early Masters pick..It's a bit early I will be grinding all week. An early call would be Colin Morikawa. He'd be my favourite. The heavy emphasis on cutting it off hook lies on iron play on pitching he's much improved in pitching his shorting has been really good for two years very good so you know. Scottie Scheffler is way off his game compared to where he was last year going into the event compared to where he was two years ago or.” (time Stamp: 42.02)

Ad

The Masters Tournament will take place in April. The last edition of the tournament was won by Scottie Scheffler with a score of 11 under. The event will take place at the Augusta National like last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback