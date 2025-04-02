Brandel Chamblee gets real on Tiger Woods' April Fools prank while fans criticize the 'horrible joke'

Brandel Chamblee was among the first to react to Tiger Woods' April Fools' Day prank on X (formerly Twitter). The former World No.1's post led many to believe that the 15-time major champion would compete in the upcoming Masters tournament next week.

In early March, Woods was diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles tendon and he subsequently underwent a "minimally invasive" surgery. Woods' April Fools prank read:

"I can't believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course."

He later clarified and wrote:

"P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)"

Chamblee, a former PGA Tour player, reacted to Woods' post and wrote:

"That’s funny. Had me for a second."

While Chamblee acknowledged Tiger Woods' humor, it left fans divided as several expressed disappointment, calling the joke misleading and insensitive.

"Horrible joke, TW! (thumbs down)," one fan wrote.

"You didn't have to mess with my emotions like this man...," other fan commented.

"That was not funny at all," another fan wrote.

Typically, it takes around four to six months for an Achilles injury to heal. Therefore, Woods is likely to miss all four majors in the 2025 season, starting with the Masters in April to the Open Championship in July.

A look at Tiger Woods' record at The Masters

Tiger Woods' absence from The Masters will be a major blow to golf fans given his superior record at the tournament. Of his 15 major wins, five have come at Augusta National. Last year, he made his 24th consecutive cut at the tournament.

Woods has competed in a total of 26 tournaments at Augusta and made the cut in 25 of them. He has five wins, 12 top-5 finishes and 18 top-25 finishes. His wins came in 1997, 2000, 2001, 2005 and 2019.

Let's take a look at Tiger Woods' record at The Masters:

1995 : T41 (293, +5)

: T41 (293, +5) 1996 : Missed Cut (150, +6)

: Missed Cut (150, +6) 1997 : 1 (270, -18)

: 1 (270, -18) 1998 : T8 (285, -3)

: T8 (285, -3) 1999 : T18 (289, +1)

: T18 (289, +1) 2000 : 5 (284, -4)

: 5 (284, -4) 2001 : 1 (272, -16)

: 1 (272, -16) 2002 : 1 (276, -12)

: 1 (276, -12) 2003 : T15 (290, +2)

: T15 (290, +2) 2004 : T22 (290, +2)

: T22 (290, +2) 2005 : 1 (276, -12)

: 1 (276, -12) 2006 : T3 (284, -4)

: T3 (284, -4) 2007 : T2 (291, +3)

: T2 (291, +3) 2008 : 2 (283, -5)

: 2 (283, -5) 2009 : T6 (280, -8)

: T6 (280, -8) 2010 : T4 (277, -11)

: T4 (277, -11) 2011 : T4 (278, -10)

: T4 (278, -10) 2012 : T40 (293, +5)

: T40 (293, +5) 2013 : T4 (283, -5)

: T4 (283, -5) 2015 : T17 (283, -5)

: T17 (283, -5) 2018 : T32 (289, +1)

: T32 (289, +1) 2019 : 1 (275, -13)

: 1 (275, -13) 2020 : T38 (287, -1)

: T38 (287, -1) 2022 : 47 (301, +13)

: 47 (301, +13) 2023 : Withdrew in the third round (147, +3)

: Withdrew in the third round (147, +3) 2024: 60 (304, +16)

