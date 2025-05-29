Brandel Chamblee gives his verdict on Charlie Woods as he clinches first AJGA trophy

Brandel Chamblee gave his verdict on Charlie Woods after the golf prodigy clinched his first AJGA victory. Woods Junior won the TaylorMade Invitational, and after his triumph, golf commentator Chamblee shared his thoughts on the same.

The AJGA’s X handle shared a video of Woods playing on the greens at the tournament. The post was reshared by an X account named TheBatman, and he captioned it with a question for Chamblee. He asked:

“Eerily reminiscent of the great Adam Scott @chambleebrandel Agree?”

Later, Chamblee replied on the same with a remark:

“Young Woods looks very good.”

After Woods' win, he also shared his thoughts about the triumph and said, via Golf.com:

“Just being able to say to myself that I have won an absolutely amazing event and say that I have performed under high pressure situations is huge going forward…I haven’t been able to say that I have done that and now that I can it is a big thing for my mental game going forward.”

Apart from this event, Charlie Woods' best AJGA finish in 2025 was at the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley with a T25 after scoring 78-73-73-75.

How did Charlie Woods and the top 10 perform at the AJGA event

Charlie Woods finished first at the AJGA’s TaylorMade Invitational with 15-under in total. He shot 70 in the tournament's first round, followed by a 65 in the second round and 66 in the third round.

The second place was occupied by three golfers, including Willie Gordan, Phillip Dunham, and Luke Colton and the three players tied at 12-under each. Gordan shot 68 in the first round, followed by 71 in the second and 65 in the third. Dunham fired 69 in the first round, 67 in the second, and 68 in the third. Colton scored 67 each in the first two rounds, followed by 70 in the third round.

The fifth place was sealed by two golfers, including Tyler Watts and Jessy Huebner, who tied at 11-under each. Watts scored 67 in the first round, followed by 69 each in the second and third rounds. Whereas, Huebner scored 69 in the first round and 66 in the second round. He made 70 in the third round.

The seventh place was occupied by Miles Russell with a solo finish. His total score was 9-under after shooting 68 in the first round, 67 in the second round, and 72 in the third round. The eighth place had two finishers, Shiv Parmar and Luke Smith, who landed at 7-under each. Parmar scored 73 in the first round and 68 in the second round, followed by another 68 in the third. Smith shot 74 in the first round and 65 in the second, followed by a 70 in the third round.

The tenth place had three finishers, including Evan Liu, Pennson Badgett and Cameron Kuchar, who finished at 6-under each.

