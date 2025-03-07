Brandel Chamblee hilariously toots his own horn for 'brilliant take' on PGA-LIV divide 

Brandel Chamblee hilariously supported his own comment on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf divide. The former golfer turned analyst has been an avid supporter of the PGA Tour.

On March 5, Brandel Chamblee reshared a post by a fan in which the latter explained why the PGA Tour doesn't need LIV. The golf analyst reshared the post, writing:

"And why in the hell does the tour NEED to bring LIV players back???? Sure I miss a few of them but it’s not like any of them were Steve Jobs to Apple… none of them moved the needle and collectively they can’t scratch out interest in the golf world…meanwhile the tour is killing it."

Golf Digest reshared Chamblee’s post on its X account, asking fans if they agreed with the golf analyst's comment. Intriguingly, Brandel Chamblee reshared the post on his X account, hilariously supporting his own comment. He wrote:

"Hell yes, I agree with him. Brilliant take :)"

Brandel Chamblee is pretty active on social media, particularly on X. He has around 261.3K followers on the platform.

Brandel Chamblee shares his thoughts on losing top-ranked golfers to LIV Golf

When the Saudi-backed LIV Golf came into existence in 2022, several of the top-ranked golfers, such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Sergio Garcia, signed deals with the circuit. Later, two-time Major winner Jon Rahm also joined LIV Golf and made his debut in the Saudi league in 2024.

On March 5, a fan on X wrote:

"When you lose 2 top 5 players in the world (Rahm ,Bryson) it hurts no matter how you slice it."

Chamblee reshared the post, sharing his opinion on the matter, writing:

"The tour has a pipeline to building stars…LIV bought a moment in time. That’s it. They can only poach, not build stars. The tour builds stars like Musk builds electric vehicles and rocket ships."

Yet another fan asked if it would be a "big win for the Tour" if high-profile LIV golfers decided to return.

In response, Chamblee wrote:

"The tour’s “big win” is that it continues to build stars and host events that matter and is the talking point about the relevant golf on Monday mornings."

Notably, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been in talks about a potential merger. A framework agreement was announced in 2023 and is still under discussion.

The negotiation deal, however, took a new turn last month as U.S. President Donald Trump chimed in on the discussions. He had a meeting with PGA Tour and LIV Golf officials regarding the reunification of the game, but there is still no update on the deal or when and how it will be finalized.

