Brandel Chamblee hits back at Anthony Kim, criticizes decision to join LIV Golf - "Willing to trade his talent for convenience"

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has once again found himself embroiled in controversy. The analyst hit back at LIV Golfer Anthony Kim, who made his return to professional golf on the Saudi circuit this season after 12 years.

Kim criticized Chamblee in a recent interview on the podcast Country Club Adjacent. Chamblee responded to Kim's comments shared by Nuclr Golf on its X account with a tweet slamming the American for joining LIV Golf.

"(Lest) his banal drivel gets distorted into relevancy and just for context, I played the tour for about a decade longer than @AnthonyKim_Golf and had more top tens than he did in his career. And while I understand his failures and sympathize with them, his absurd computations seem oblivious to the fact that he was willing to trade his talent for the convenience of insurance payments and then willing to betray those payments for the convenience of a dictatorial murderer who would pay him to help hide his atrocities.

I wish Anthony well but let’s not pretend he knows north from south or disability payments from obfuscation payments or for that matter that he has ever heard of Jamal Khashoggi."

Brandel Chamblee played golf professionally before he became an analyst. He has won four professional tournaments including one on the PGA Tour. He has been a strong critic of LIV Golf, having targeted the Saudi Circuit since its inception. He has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with players joining the breakaway series.

Anthony Kim addressed Brandel Chamblee's experience in golf

Anthony Kim took aim at Brandel Chamblee on the podcast Country Club Adjacent, noting his lack of experience in the biggest tournaments of golf:

"Guys like that are what is wrong with golf. Brandel talks about stuff he knows nothing about. I saw an interview that Mark Lye did, Brandel and David Duval were on the Golf Channel. Brandel went on and on about what it's like in the Ryder Cup room. How the ---- would you know?

Here’s David Duval who was No. 1 in the world and played in multiple Ryder Cup teams, has all these sorts of records, and won a million times. You are over-talking him about what it is like and what they are feeling. If they are talking about what it is like to drive to the Korn Ferry [Tour] event and miss the cut, we would call you Brandel!"

Anthony Kim became a household name when he started his professional journey in 2006. He was forced to quit golf in 2012 and ultimately returned to compete in LIV Golf this year as a wildcard entry. However, Kim has been struggling with his game since his most-anticipated return.

