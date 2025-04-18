Brandel Chamblee jokingly expresses displeasure with the title of his wife's latest venture

Veteran golf analyst Brandel Chamblee recently announced the launch of his wife's new podcast. However, he revealed that he is not a fan of the title of the series.

Brandel Chamblee is a former PGA Tour professional who is now associated with Golf Channel as a veteran analyst. He is married to Bailey Chamblee, who has been a golf presenter herself. On Thursday, April 17, she released the first episode of her podcast titled The Favorite Chamblee.

Brandel Chamblee shared the link to his wife's latest podcast but also mentioned his displeasure with the podcast's title.

"My wife decided to start a podcast, I'm not particularly happy with the title. :) Episode 1 is live now wherever you get your podcasts," he wrote on X.

The podcast is now live on Apple and will be available on other streaming platforms soon.

Did Brandel Chamblee's wife also play golf?

While Brandel Chamblee is a former PGA Tour professional and now a reputed golf analyst, his wife has also worked in the golf media. She was associated with Golf Channel’s Morning Drive and worked during the US Open and several other projects.

In one of her interviews, Bailey revealed that she wasn't particularly interested in golf while growing up and mostly played basketball, basketball, and other sports. She also played basketball in her high school, but got diagnosed with osteochondritis dissecans, a genetic degenerative cartilage disorder in her knees that forced her to stop playing this sport.

She later underwent knee surgery and picked up golf after being forced to leave basketball.

"My father taught me how to play when I was 15, the summer before my sophomore year in high school," she told A. Putnam. "I ended up just switching to golf and playing just that. I got a scholarship and played at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia, and the rest is history. I'm so entrenched in golf."

"I am obsessed with golf. It's what I play, it's what I do with my free time. It's where I travel, it's where I vacation. It's my favorite clothes to wear, I wouldn't say half of my closet is golf clothes, because I have a lot of other clothes. But, I mean, a large portion of my closet is golf attire. I just think it's the greatest thing in the history of the world."

Since 2023, Bailey has been working as an Adjunct Professor of Sports Broadcasting at Arizona State University.

