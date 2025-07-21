Brandel Chamblee lauded PGAT's 'five majors' win while slamming 'dictatorial murderers' LIV Golf in deleted post

Brandel Chamblee lauded praise to the PGA Tour players for winning all the majors this year, while slamming the LIV golfer for the struggles in the tournaments. The final Major of the year, The Open Championship, wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, July 20, at the Royal Portrush.

PGA Tour pro Scottie Scheffler clinched the title by registering an easy five-stroke win in the tournament. This year, the Tour players dominated in the Majors. Rory McIlroy won the Masters, Scheffler clinched the PGA Championship, and J.J. Spaun won the US Open. McIlroy also won The Players Championship, which is considered an unofficial fifth Major in men's golf.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, after the completion of the Open Championship, Brandel Chamblee highlighted the Tour players' performance. He wrote:

"Just a reminder that PGA Tour players won all FIVE (Players is a major) majors this year, as opposed to those who plays for a dictatorial murderer (otherwise known as the LIV Tour) who won Zero majors."

However, Brandel Chamblee has deleted the post after posting it.

At The Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler started his campaign with an opening round of 68. He played a round of 64 the next day.

He maintained the momentum and played a round of 67 to extend his lead. He held a four-stroke lead when he started the final round on Sunday, and after playing a round of 68, he settled at 17-under and registered a five-stroke win over Harris English, who carded 66 in the final round and jumped two spots on the leaderboard.

How did LIV golfers play at the Open Championship?

LIV golfers have struggled with their game at the Open Championship 2025. Bryson DeChambeau has the best finish at the Major. He settled at 9-under in a tie for tenth place.

The American golfer struggled with his game in the first round and carded 78, but he managed to cut after playing 65 in the second round. He then carded 68 in the third round, followed by 64 in the finale to jump 24 spots on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton was tied for fourth after three rounds and was in contention for the title, but he played a round of 72 on Sunday and slipped down 12 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for 16th place.

Other LIV golfers such as Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann, and Patrick Reed struggled to make the cut for the Major.

Here is the quick recap of the LIV golfers' performances at The Open Championship 2025:

Bryson DeChambeau: T-10

Tyrrell Hatton: T-16

Dustin Johnson: T-23

Jon Rahm: T-34

Sergio Garcia: T-34

Lee Westwood: T-34

Jason Kokrak: T-40

Henrik Stenson: T-45

Marc Leishman: T-52

Phil Mickelson: T-56

Dean Burmester: T-61

Missed the cut

Joaquin Niemann

Carlos Ortiz,

Tom McKibbin

John Catlin

Lucas Herbert

Patrick Reed

Louis Oosthuizen

Brooks Koepka

Cameron Smith

