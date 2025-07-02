Brandel Chamblee reacts to Aldrich Potgieter's Rocket Classic win drawing massive views as LIV struggles

Brandel Chamblee gave a heads-up to Aldrich Potgieter’s Rocket Classic win drawing huge viewership amid LIV Golf's ongoing struggles. The Rocket Classic concluded last week at the Detroit Golf Club, and Potgieter won the tournament after defeating several top-tier entities of the PGA Tour.

Ad

Several fans who couldn't witness the tournament physically tuned in to their TV screens to catch up on all the live action at the event. The viewership rose to 2.79 million on the final day of the tournament. Notably, the 2025 Travelers Championship had an average viewership of 3.51 million viewers on Sunday.

On the other hand, the LIV Golf Dallas event, which took place on the same week as the Rocket Classic, only garnered 75,000 views on FS2 on the final day as Patrick Reed won the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Witnessing the massive viewership success of PGA Tour tournaments, Brandel Chamblee asserted that golf fans only tune into events that truly matter. He wrote on X:

“People care about (and watch) events that matter”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The PGA Tour's next tournament is the John Deere Classic, which will take place at the TPC Deere Run this week.

Aldrich Potgieter shared his experience of his first triumph at the Rocket Classic

Aldrich Potgieter joined the post-tournament presser at the Rocket Classic to share his thoughts on his first PGA Tour victory at the age of 20. He mentioned how he didn't have the best start on Sunday, but eventually turned to his chase mode and tried to catch up with the golfers leading the tournament. His words were (via Tee Scripts.com):

Ad

“It was a big grind…kind of couldn't get ahead of myself. I didn't get off to the best start, so I knew there was a lot of holes still available, still to get back. There was a switch that kind of went off when I lost the lead and I kind of felt like I can kind of chase something…I was in before those first couple holes and get in that chase mode where I can kind of play some different golf.”

Ad

He continued, “Seeing a lot of putts not drop. I left a lot short, so it was definitely a grind to kind of pull something out of the books to kind of feel like I can hit the putt a lot harder but not lose where I'm aiming and matching the speed and the line.It was definitely hard playing all those playoff holes where putts weren't dropping where I had really good looks at it.”

Potgieter scored 22 under at the Rocket Classic after four rounds. He shot 62 in the first round of the event with three birdies on the front nine and five birdies, along with an eagle on the back nine. In the next round, he fired 70 with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw him score 65 and 69 with seven and six birdies, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More