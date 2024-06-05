Brandel Chamblee refuses to change stance on LIV Golf, willing to "suffer the criticism"

Brandel Chamblee has been one of the biggest critics of LIV Golf ever since its inception, and his views are not about to change anytime soon. Recently joining the No Laying Up podcast, he spoke about his stance on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Chamblee has not shied away from expressing his opinion on social media and has garnered criticism from several people. Speaking during the podcast and explaining why he has stuck to his views despite the backlash, the American said (at 1:28:06):

"I would say that I say things that I believe to be true. I try to defend them, because I think it is important to defend them. I'm willing to suffer the criticism. It doesn't bother me."

Chamblee also explained that he would not mind receiving criticism from others. However, he did "block" those who disrupted his peace with profanities:

"I would prefer debate over profanely ad hominem attacks. I would prefer that, so I block those people. I don't necessarily block them because I feel any ill will, I block them because I don't want to go to social media and have my band width disrupted."

Chamblee has been particularly bashful of the LIV Golf series, but recently also spoke out about the need to form and put the merger agreement in place.

Brandel Chamblee criticizes LIV Golf amid PGA Tour-PIF merger

LIV Golf has a different format for their tournament weekend, as golfers play 54 holes instead of the usual 72 holes. Brandel Chamblee has been rather outspoken about the same and said via Golf Monthly:

"The format for LIV is just stupid. There’s no other word for it. 54 holes, 54 players start. Willy nilly here and there. Nobody winning a golf tournament should finish on the third hole on some par three while his closest competitors finish on the 17th hole or the 18th hole."

Chamblee said that 54 holes were not enough to judge a golfer's talent or skill, even saying they 'haven't gotten their act together'. The LIV Series has not been receiving world golf ranking points either, which has seen a reduction in their participation in Majors.

"They went to play on a Tour that they knew didn’t qualify for world ranking points. So, if they want to get in majors, they’re going to have to figure out a way to qualify, the way Joaquin Niemann did. Go play some events that we can clearly judge the kind of player that you are," Chamblee said.

According to Brandel Chamblee, the shorter format of the series is not the right judgement of the golfers' skill.